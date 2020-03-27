Today’s Birthday (03/27/20). Your professional star shines this year. A strong team is fundamental. Launch an important project before getting into home relocation or renovation. Shifting summer plans lead to sweet domesticity. Upgrade your communications and outreach next winter, before embarking on an exciting educational adventure. Discover new terrain.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Go for the gold. A dreamy and lucrative opportunity is within reach. Disciplined and coordinated action gets satisfying results. Make bargains and sign contracts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Dress for success. Your status is rising naturally. Your past work speaks well for you. Update your resume and presentation. You never know who you’ll meet.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful, natural settings to let your mind wander. Escape from noise or chaos to refresh your spirit. Consider what you want and where you’re going.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends. Discuss dreams, fantasies and wishes. Invent ways to strengthen collaborative efforts for shared gain. Show up for each other.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Forge ahead with a professional project. Dreamy results are possible. A prize long envisioned is within sight. Coordinated teamwork and disciplined efforts pay off.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get out and explore. You can adapt to changing conditions on the fly. An investigation calls to you. Study your subject in advance.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on shared financial decisions and obligations. Communication is essential. Determine your part and then play it. Pull together and amazing results are possible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Talk about dreams with someone you love. Learn something new about each other. Find a vision that sings to you both; pursue that together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Love energizes you and lights you up. Instill that juice into your work. Build strength and endurance with physical exercise. Nature and sunlight feed your spirit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Follow your heart where it leads. Have fun with special people. Romantic dreams can absolutely come true. Talk about what you would love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Talk with family and housemates about the domestic changes you want, and then make it happen. Big improvements can come easily, once you’re ready.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative and writing projects can get lucrative. Capture your vision into words and images and develop from there. Hone and refine. Share your message.