Sam and Janet Peppiatt will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday, April 2. Sam H. Peppiatt and Janet Ann Lank were married at First Presbyterian Church, Ellsworth, in 1960.

Janet is the daughter of the late Joe F. and Emilie Lank, of Holyrood Lake. Sam is the son of the late Russell and Vera Peppiatt, of Ellsworth.

Janet is a homemaker and Sam is a retired petroleum geologist who worked in the petroleum industry for 55 years with several oil companies. They have lived in Texas all of their married life except for a three-year stint in Connecticut. They also owned and operated Peppiatt Exploration, an oil and gas company located in Houston.

They have two children, daughter, Jennifer Artkop and husband Greg, of Garland, Texas, and son, Ray and wife Carol, of Oro Valley, Ariz. They have five grandchildren, Kaley Artkop, of Dallas, Kyle Artkop, of Falls Church, Va., Kerry Artkop, of Lubbock, Texas, and twins, Trent and Lauren Peppiatt, of Oro Valley, Ariz.

As part of their diamond jubilee, they are assembling a scrapbook to hold their memories. Please send photos, old or new, any memories, stories or well-wishes and greeting cards to: Sam and Janet Peppiatt, 7602 Covewood Dr., Garland, TX 75044.