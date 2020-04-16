Today’s Birthday (04/16/20). Discover rising professional status this year. Strengthen and build support with your community. Adapt to shifting educational currents this summer, before settling into a homebody phase. Navigate professional shifts and communication delays or mix-ups next winter that inspire bold adventure. Doing what you love feeds you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends in new ways. A barrier or obstacle intervenes. Communicate and network to support shared resources to flow. Pull together for common gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for professional inspection. Get expert support when needed. Challenging circumstances reach resolution quicker without wasting time being upset. Stay cool. Smile for the camera.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate and explore. You may need to change course around obstacles. Avoid controversy or traffic. Stay thrifty despite new plans. Research before setting off.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities. Revise budgets for unexpected expenses. Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Disciplined action gets results. Look for hidden opportunity and find it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Step carefully around a collaborative obstacle. Wait for better conditions. Apologize sooner rather than later with mistakes. Otherwise, keep your bargains and sit tight.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t force physical limitations. There’s no arguing with a brick wall. Find innovative ways around. Prioritize health and wellness as you discover new ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Love feeds your spirit, especially as you navigate an unforeseen challenge. Distractions abound. Listen to another’s views. Charm your way around a barrier.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family matters need attention. Things may not go as planned. Show respect and keep your promises. Tend your garden. Clean a mess. Share treats with helpers.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Use creativity and cleverness to surmount a communication breakdown. Work behind the scenes pays off. Listen to concerns privately. Find a compromise that works.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Review income sources as budgets shift. Get terms in writing. Stay respectful. Bargain and trade for services and products. Use your valuable skills.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Get intimately involved in a personal project. Get support when you get stuck. Determination and perseverance can advance you around a tricky corner.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful settings can soothe your spirit. Dig into a difficult puzzle. Review and revise your plans. Recharge and reconsider your upcoming moves. Explore options.