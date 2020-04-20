Today’s Birthday (04/20/20). Grow through travel and discovery this year. Strengthen career structures and routines for success. Summer cash flow delays motivate a surge in creativity. Expect travel barriers. A winter financial squeeze leads to surging gains for a shared venture. Investigate a beloved subject at a deeper level.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You have extra energy. Pursue a personal passion. Don’t worry about the future. Take care of yourself, here and now. Support yourself to help others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus to complete projects and tasks. Organize documents and files. Update plans for recent changes. Nature rejuvenates you. Peacefulness feeds your spirit. Rest and dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate action with friends for satisfying results. Together, you’re a powerful force. Teamwork wins. Take advantage of a lucky break. Plan your moves carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Ensure that what you build is solid. Don’t bend the rules. Powerful negotiations can persuade someone important. Proceed with caution. Collaborate for shared gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning valuable new tricks. Apply them to real world problems. Practical actions get positive results. Grow your professional tool belt with new skill sets.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re smarter united. Put heads and hearts together to come up with financial solutions around a challenge. Collaborate and adjust for a growth trajectory.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership is more than the sum of two parts. Amplify each other’s talents to new heights and lucrative gain. Encourage and propel shared account growth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. Rely on a strong partnership. Provide your strengths and talents. Routines could get disrupted; maintain communication for smooth sailing. Collaborate for shared ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love puts a spring in your step. Grow energy levels with rest, exercise and good food. Get your heart pumping for a passion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic pleasures entice. Play your favorite games with people you love. Avoid travel and settle in with popcorn and hot drinks. Share your heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to new circumstances. Change the story that you’re writing. Postpone travel and get into domestic improvements. Cook up something delicious with your family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your ideas are attracting attention. Don’t count your chickens until they’re hatched. Return correspondence and communications. Network and share ideas, resources and opportunities.