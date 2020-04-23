This Iowa city of fewer than 4,000 residents is home to one of TV’s most popular shows and offers visitors a slate of things to do.



LeClaire sits along the Mississippi River and is home to Antique Archaeology, the shop of “American Pickers” on the History Channel. It is a place where visitors can pick through what the pickers have picked.



The store was once a fabrication shop, and here antiques seekers will find some of the best picks and the latest in “American Pickers” merchandise.



What is a picker? Store owner Mike Wolfe has described one as the person who picks through other collectors’ collections with the hopes of finding a couple of items to give them a new life.



Wolfe was raised close to LeClaire in Bettendorf, Iowa, and found LeClaire to be the perfect place to open Antique Archaeology.



Most of the time Wolfe and his longtime friend Frank Fritz visit small-town USA and pick through items that they find can be repurposed either by selling them in the store, to other collectors or to someone looking for a specific item. Wolfe travels more than 70,000 miles a year to, as he put it in a February interview on “CBS Sunday Morning,” “rescue America’s past.”



Due to the coronavirus, the shop is closed at this time. However, it will reopen as soon as it is safe. Visit antiquearchaeology.com for updates on hours or call 563-265-3939.



The small river town offers visitors plenty to do before or after a visit to Antique Archaeology.



Get a great view of the river and have a delicious meal at the Crane and Pelican Café. The restaurant is in the historic Dawley House, built in 1851 by riverboat captain Daniel Dawley. He worked on the Mississippi for 38 years and then became postmaster for LeClaire. Inside the historic home, visitors will find Victorian chandeliers, a metal fireplace and a curved staircase. Whether you are a history buff or just looking for a good meal, the Crane and Pelican will feed your craving.



Guests are invited to explore the second-floor office. Also available is a changing table, toys for kids and a comfortable place for nursing moms.



The restaurant is also currently closed with limited takeout. Visit craneandpelican.com for hours and updates on the dates for reopening.



After picking and having a great meal, a stroll down Cody Road is the perfect thing to do. Here you will find treasures of all kinds to take home from your exploration of LeClaire, from shops including Aunt Hattie’s Fanciful Emporium, Grasshoppers gift shop, Razzleberries Fine Gifts and LeClaire Olive Oil Co.



LeClaire is the birthplace of Buffalo Bill Cody, famed Army scout, Pony Express rider and actor. His birthplace is on Bluff Road just outside of LeClaire, and his homestead is open to visitors. This home was built in 1847 and is made of native limestone with walnut floors and trim. Visitors will see buffalo, burros and longhorn cattle still grazing on the prairie surrounding the homestead. For more information call 563-225-2981.



Want more Buffalo Bill? Visit the Buffalo Bill Museum, which houses documents and relics representing the days of the famed scout, the Mississippi River, and history of Native Americans and settlers. At the museum visitors will also find The Lone Star, a National Historic Landmark sternwheeler riverboat. For hours and pricing check out buffalobillmuseumleclaire.com.



Before traveling, call ahead or visit websites to view what is open.



For information on hotels, places to eat and things to do while visiting LeClaire, go to visitquadcities.com.