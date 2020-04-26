Today’s Birthday (04/26/20). Educational adventures inspire this year. Professional growth requires consistent work routines. Adapt shared endeavors to financial changes before profiting from a creative intellectual epiphany. Take another fork in the road. Winter financial delays motivate a cash flow surge for shared accounts. Spread your wings.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen to intuition and follow your heart to make a delightful discovery. Take practical steps to advance a creative project. Imagine success without relying on fantasies.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Sort your resources. Hold out for the best deal. Put a sweet spin on your sales pitch. Move quickly, complete the task and make more money.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the spotlight. Take practical, small steps to realize a personal dream. Get farther than expected. Postpone travel. Close a deal or sign papers.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Notice unspoken details. You’re especially sensitive; peace and quiet soothe and comfort. Meditate on a favorite possibility. Review the past and make future plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Show up. Apply your energies and talents to a community effort. What you give returns to you multiplied. Love is your greatest reward.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your practical actions advance your career toward a professional dream. Focus on aspects of your work that you love. Amplify that part.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand boundaries despite restrictions or borders. Study new tricks, flavors and cultures. Explore subjects at a deeper level. Dreams come true one step at a time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize family necessities. Others appreciate your decisiveness. Don’t provoke jealousies. Negotiate a shrewd deal. Research and adjust the budget. Collaborate for shared gain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Walk and talk with your partner. Share practical information and coordinate tasks and chores. Your greatest strength is love. Provide stability, security and comfort.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing your physical moves. Exercise keeps you sane when things seem crazy. Prioritize good food, healthy routines and extra rest. Raise your game.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Romance can sparkle when least expected. One thing leads to another. Take action for love. The impossible seems suddenly within reach. Share your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take a brilliant domestic improvement idea and run with it. Create a beautiful transformation that benefits your family’s health and harmony. Craft loving touches.