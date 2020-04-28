Today’s Birthday (04/28/20). Discover unimagined wonders this year. Expand your career with steady practice. Adjust shared budgets this summer, before creative inspiration propels your work to new heights. Shift educational directions around a barrier. Surmount a financial obstacle next winter, before family fortunes flourish. Share what you’re learning.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stick to practical domestic objectives. Don’t argue with a brick wall. Minimize risks and simplify. Slow and listen for what’s missing. Try new recipes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Old methods may not work in a new situation. Get creative and innovate. Necessity is the mother of invention. Share dreams and visions. Discuss new rules.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep track of expenses and income. Figure out a way around a financial challenge. Get farther than expected. Uncover the underlying motivations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Keep your patience, even when others do not. You can weather this disruption to the status quo. Look for silver linings. Pursue a personal dream.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider consequences before launching into action. Plot your course in great detail. Follow rules carefully and adapt to changes. Listen to your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and strategize. Discuss priorities and responsibilities with your team. Get clear on the goal and your part to win it. Shoulder your load.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your career. New facts dispel old fears. The impossible seems accessible. Use what you’ve learned. Don’t take things personally. Let bygones be bygones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Study options and possibilities. Find alternate routes to your destination. Sometimes the best option is to do nothing. Have patience. Keep the faith.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to all considerations before making financial changes. Adapt to shifting conditions. Reduce spending and debt. Keep your objective in mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate around a challenge. Cultivate compassion. Respond thoughtfully to a surprise. Caution is advised. Make quiet inroads. Lend a hand for common support.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Avoid distractions and keep practicing to grow stronger. Prioritize health and fitness. Don’t overextend. Nature revitalizes your spirit. Keep a dream alive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a romantic dream come true. Patience serves you well. Sketch your ideas. Postpone travel or fuss. Relax at home. Family comes first.