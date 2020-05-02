Today’s Birthday (05/02/20). Expand your horizons through study this year. Steady focus grows your career. Financial barriers redirect your team this summer, inspiring valuable networking, communication and connection. Flexibility allows for adaptation. Finding income in new and different directions leads to satisfying winter profits. Together, you’ve got this.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The possibilities seem endless. Practice to increase your physical energy and skills. You’re especially quick and charming. Wait for the best timing to make your move.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize romance and fun. Get creative with self-expression, artistry and flair. You’re especially attractive and attracted. Connect with someone special to share your latest passion.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with domestic and family projects. Tend your garden with love. Discuss dreams, visions and possibilities. Strategize and prioritize which improvements to begin first.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative muses invite an unexpected exploration. You can see what needs to change. Look to the future. Study a secret system. Write, edit and revise.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — There’s potentially more money coming in. Maintain your thrifty ways anyway. Don’t overextend. Find simple ways to increase your family’s comfort. Stash and monitor resources.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider personal dreams. You’re especially insightful. Try a new style or look. Pamper yourself with a fragrant bath. Use your power and confidence or good.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Follow your intuition. Nurture your sensitivities in peaceful privacy. Pay attention to dreams. Discover hidden benefits and secret treasures. Meditate and rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Team communication can reap unexpected rewards. Teach each other useful tricks. Share valuable resources and information. All for one, and one for all.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your work is earning attention. Practice makes perfect. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Money saved is money earned. Obsess on the details. Stay flexible.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration could take an unexpected twist. Abandon expectations for an amazing discovery. Expand your territory in new directions. Study and learn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Join forces to get the funding. Collaborative efforts get farther. Listen to your intuition and discover a lucrative opportunity. Discuss options, strategies and coordinate actions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Share and delegate with your partner. Collaborate and coordinate. Encourage and support each other through unexpected circumstances. Communicate and listen closely. Both learn and teach.