Today’s Birthday (05/08/20). Fortune favors higher education, investigation and exploration this year. Persistent action builds and strengthens professional foundations. Adapting joint accounts to changing summer conditions strengthens communication and connections. Discover opportunities where unexpected. Cash flow changes lead to a financial boom for shared accounts. Document your incredible adventures.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make long-range travel and education plans. Get inspiration from friends, and share great ideas. Think big. Send out inquiries. Investigate new possibilities. Research and take notes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Put away provisions for the future. You can get the resources necessary. Postpone an important decision until you’re sure. Manage insurance, legal affairs and documents.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Make plans with your partner to strategize for changing circumstances. Prioritize practicalities first. Take the obvious, easy actions. Avoid irritations. Stay calm and carry on.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Physical actions get results. Practice your moves. Take advantage of a lucky break. Accept more responsibility gracefully. Stick with what you know works.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Soak up wisdom from a loved one. Do what you can to help the others stay relaxed and calm. Enjoy creative arts and games.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find creative ways to improve your home. Clean the garage or attic. Make careful plans and research for best value before spending. Get inventive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit and cut. Sort out a mess. Reality and fantasy collide. Dreams reveal hidden possibilities. Consider bold new ideas. Pivot energies toward connection and communication.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating positive cash flow. Have faith in your own creativity. Take initiative. Extra effort earns a bonus. Ask for more and get it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Someone’s saying nice things about you. Make a personal upgrade. Give away what’s no longer needed. Keep what you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Fine-tune your domestic environment. Messes could seem overwhelming. Restore order to chaos. Natural surroundings soothe your spirit. Tend your garden. Enjoy private rituals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Gather ideas and information from friends. Collaborate for collective support through changes. Inspire others by your example. Listen to many views. Coordinate actions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Crazy dreams seem possible. Prepare an idea to share. Your past work speaks well for you. Don’t get distracted by fears. Create a powerful presentation.