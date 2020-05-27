Check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Advance to the next level with your favorite game, talents and skills. Practice your arts and work your magic. Relax with people you love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Home could seem both confining and safe. Nurture family through challenging times. Try new recipes or revert to family favorites. Improve your living conditions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Write your story. Develop concepts, timelines and outlines. Strengthen structures and foundational elements. Get feedback from trusted allies. Creativity flowers in new directions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Estimate expenses and potential sales. You’re creative and efficient. Set a juicy goal and go for it. Wheel and deal. Network and connect.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming. Energize a personal initiative. Self-discipline is required. You’re gaining points with someone you admire. Use your power and confidence for good.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Changes occur at the top. Patiently wait for developments. Lay low to nurture energy. Rest and meditate to relax and reduce stress. Notice intuition and dreams.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Participate with teams, groups and community efforts. Contribute to a larger cause for satisfaction. You can learn what you need to know. Make an important connection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to a changing industry or professional market. Reach out to your connections and listen for what’s wanted and needed. Adjust targets and modify to suit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Anticipate changes with your studies and education. Explore your subject from a new angle. Academic investigations could seem chaotic or confusing. Patiently persist. Messes are OK.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Put in extra work to keep income flowing to shared accounts. Monitor resources and negotiate for what’s needed. Get advice but make your own decisions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — The person yelling loudest isn’t necessarily right. Have patience with partners and colleagues. It’s not a good time for gambling. Stick with tested techniques.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt and maintain physical routines and practices. Take extra care with sharp objects. Slow around tight corners. You can work out a puzzle.