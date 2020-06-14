Today’s Birthday (06/14/20). Fortune favors collaboration this year. Consistent practice grows your skills and capacities. Make a change with your partner, to take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Redirecting a shared financial venture this summer motivates new personal priorities and an exciting fun and romance phase. Amplify your love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. Avoid taking on new responsibilities until existing deadlines are past. Ignore rumors and gossip. Introspection provides insight. Consider what you want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Minimize risks and lay low. Intellect and intuition agree. Avoid chaos, controversy or chatter. Wait for better conditions to socialize. Enjoy private rituals.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Group communication or technical breakdowns could slow the action. You’re creative and efficient. Align logic with emotion. Help others to see the big picture.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional matters require your attention. Talk is cheap. Don’t believe everything you hear. Reserve judgment. Misinformation flows like water. Take care of business.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Study the road ahead. Transportation and communication barriers cause delays. Make travel plans and study plans later. Wait for better conditions. You’re learning.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial restraint is advised. Avoid controversial moves with shared accounts. The potential for mistakes is high. Research purchases for best value. Keep contributing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Miscommunications could interrupt your collaboration. Keep things as simple as possible. Keep your patience. You’re learning and teaching simultaneously. Support each other to adapt.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Privately maintain health and fitness routines, despite challenges. Good food, rest and exercise energize you. Prioritize healthy practices and activities. Nurture your physical wellness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Avoid assumptions or automatic reactions, especially with those you love. Tempers could flare into a stupid argument. Relax and listen before responding. Take it easy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Handle domestic disagreements with diplomacy. Choose your battles; some are better ignored. Avoid risky propositions. Provide support when requested. Listen and learn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Provocation abounds. Lead by example. Provide clear, simple messages. Avoid automatic reactions and regrettable outbursts. Cool down before responding. Tightly edit and reduce.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Postpone important financial conversations for better conditions, as misunderstandings spark easily. Keep a respectful tone as you investigate. Focus to maintain positive cash flow.