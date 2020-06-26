Today’s Birthday (06/26/20). Work with a partner for amazing results this year. Shared finances grow with steady collaboration. Personal growth this summer deepens your romantic relationship to new levels. Allowing extra time for introspection this winter benefits your physical health and energy. Share what you love together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Choose stability over illusion. Prioritize your health, work and vitality. Slow down to reduce stress and lower risk. Stretch and meditate on an enticing dream.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Gamble? Not today. Family comes first. Fantasies prove flimsy. Romantic dreams may not match reality. Find what you need nearby. Relax and wait for developments.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic realities don’t match the ideal or fantasy. Adapt your expectations to suit. Do what’s most important, quickly. Actions get results now. Make home improvements.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Controversy and conspiracy theories abound. Don’t fund a fantasy. Verify data and facts. Thorough work gets rewarded. Look for the truth and find it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Hold out for the best deal. Avoid distractions and silly arguments. Resist the temptation to splurge or spend frivolously. Focus on generating income.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider a new style or look to upgrade your image. Pamper yourself with personal time. Find gentle ways to take care of yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get quiet and listen. A dream is worth pursuing. Separate fact from fiction to determine which direction to choose. Aim for authenticity, goodness and truth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A team dream appears within reach. Study options to advance. Learn from the competition. Connect with a wider circle for shared resources, collaboration and benefits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Leave misconceptions behind. Words can deceive; run a reality check. Complications could arise. Allow extra time in the schedule. Pursue a professional challenge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study and research to get to the bottom of a controversy. The truth is revealed. Dig for valuable clues. Double-check data. Things fall into place.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Sort fantasy from reality with shared finances. Sift through numbers, facts and data for clarification. Check work for errors. Figure out what really matters.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow the action with your partner. Fantasies dissipate to reveal a hidden truth. Support each other through a change. Let the small stuff go. Relax.