A victims advocate group alleges that the list released last week by the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas of clergy with substantiated claims of abuse is incomplete.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, said they have identified six clergy whose names were left off the Archdiocese's list.

Two of the men weren't priests of the archdiocese, but were assigned to ministry in the archdiocese, according to a statement from the archdiocese. John Forrester served at Maur Hill, Atchison, and Saints Peter and Paul in Seneca. He died in 2002. Placidus Kieffer served at Maur Hill, Atchison, St. Bede in Kelly, St. John in Doniphan, St. Charles in Troy, St. Ann in Effingham, Sacred Heart in Sabetha and St. Augustine in Fidelity. He died in 1990.

No reports of sexual abuse of minors by Forrester or Kieffer were reported to the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas.

Some of the other priests identified by SNAP appeared on lists of credible claims from archdioceses outside Kansas.

"It is possible that one or more of these individuals helped out, undertook studies or lived in the area at some time in the past. But if they did, we were not aware of it because the records, going back some 75 years, did not show it," Archbishop Joseph Naumann said.

The archdiocese published last week the names of 22 clergy with substantiated claims of sexual abuse involving a minor after a law firm reviewed more than 1,000 clergy files.

SNAP member David Clohessy said the organization has noticed incomplete lists before.

"It's because they can get by with it and because every name they put out increases the chances of criminal or civil lawsuits which bring more publicity which brings out more victims and the cycle continues," he said. "That's why they've kept so many of these names secret for so long."

Clohessy urged the Kansas Attorney General's Office to open an investigation into all of the state's dioceses. He also called for Kansas lawmakers to reform the statute of limitations for filing civil cases and for the identities of priests who have abused or exploited adults to be released.

A statewide Victim Assistance Hotline can be reached at (800) 828-9745 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is accepting reports about alleged sexual abuse committed by members of the clergy at 1-800-KS-CRIME or ClergyAbuse@kbi.ks.gov.