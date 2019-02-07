Lawmakers on Thursday announced legislation in both the House and Senate that would legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

House Bill 2163 and Senate Bill 113 would offer relief for 22 specific conditions, or any condition that causes pain. Cannabis could be prescribed as treatment for things like glaucoma, sleep apnea and post-traumatic stress order.

Sponsors for the bills include Rep. Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie, who is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

“Regardless of which war or conflict you look at, high rates of PTSD in veterans have been found," Karleskint said. "And there are encouraging reports of reducing anxiety, limiting or stopping nightmares, and fighting insomnia as a result of PTSD with cannabis treatment."

Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, said the legislation provides a controlled framework for allowing safe and legal access to medical marijuana.

If passed into law, veterans would have exclusive access for the first two months.

"Because wounded warriors were put on the front line, this bill puts our veterans at the front of the line," Holland said. "The first 60 days, dispensaries are open exclusively to our veterans."