Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress, has alleged that she had an adulterous affair with Donald Trump in 2006, before Trump was elected president.

Daniels’ allegations, and the subsequent response of the Trump campaign and Trump administration, generated a substantial amount of national news coverage.

In an interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes in March 2018, Daniels said she had sex with Trump, who was married, in 2006 after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament.

Trump, his lawyers, and administration officials have denied the affair took place.

Daniels attempted to tell her story to a sister publication of In Touch magazine in 2011. Two former employees of the magazine told 60 Minutes the story never ran because Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen threatened to sue after the publication called Trump for comment.

Daniels has written a book about her life, “Full Disclosure,” that includes details about her alleged relationship with Trump.

An alleged threat

In the 60 Minutes interview, Daniels claimed a few weeks after the In Touch interview, she was threatened by a man who discouraged her from sharing the story by referring to her daughter and saying, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

Daniels released a sketch in April 2018 of her memory of the man who she said had threatened her.

President Trump responded with a tweet stating, “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!”

Daniels filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump regarding the tweet. A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in October 2018 and ordered Daniels to pay Trump about $293,000 in legal fees and sanctions in December. Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, has appealed the judge’s ruling.

Campaign finance violation

Michael Cohen allegedly arranged for Daniels to sign a non-disclosure agreement in October 2016, during the presidential election, in exchange for $130,000.

Trump initially denied knowing about the payment. In August 2018, Cohen pled guilty to committing a campaign finance violation in connection with the payment. Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for that crime and another campaign finance violation to keep a second woman, who also alleged she had an affair with Trump, from coming forward. Cohen was also sentenced for making a false statement to a bank, tax evasion and lying to Congress.

Following his sentencing, Cohen said Trump directed him to pay Stormy Daniels and another woman to stay quiet about their alleged affairs with Trump. In response, Trump tweeted that he didn’t direct Cohen to break the law.

Trump has denied both affairs.