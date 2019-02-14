Two things witnessed recently, and I believe common to most of middle America, that I want to share with Journal readers.

First, behind our local football stadium is an open area where young people gather for boisterous play before the game begins. When the national anthem begins, play ends and all youngsters stand at attention, hand over the heart, facing the flag.

Second, a young wrestler who is short on physical ability but very long on willingness and determination, is winning for the first time. The entire wrestling squad and all coaches are at the edge of the mat screaming encouragement. The whole local crowd is standing and going berserk. Every face is white, except the wrestler, who is black.

This is in a rural community that is predominantly politically conservative. These are the people who a frequent contributor to the Journal's public forum labels as unpatriotic, nazi-like, racist bigoted deplorables because they disagree with him politically.

I find such labeling to be unfounded, delusional and despicable.

Harlan Hobbs, Phillipsburg