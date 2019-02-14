One person was critically injured late Wednesday after the car he was driving slammed into a Missouri Department of Transportation truck doing sign maintenance on an interstate highway in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:50 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 670, about a mile east of the Kansas-Missouri state line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Focus was traveling east on I-670 when it struck the rear of a legally parked MODOT 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had its emergency lights activated while it was legally parked on the right shoulder of the roadway as crews were conducting sign maintenance.

The driver of the Ford, Eddie Dean Lee, 62, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Lee was wearing a seat belt.

Three occupants of the Chevrolet, including the driver, Alejandro Martinez, 36, of Kansas City, Kan., passengers Paul Clarence Boenisch, 63, of Lee's Summit., Mo., and Paul David Valadez, 60, of Independence, Mo., all were reported uninjured. The patrol said all three were wearing their seat belts.