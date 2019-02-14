The next Interagency Brown-Bag Lecture Series: The defense intelligence agency presented by Roderic Carl Jackson, Defense Intelligence chair and DIA representative to the Combined Arms Center and Army University, is 12:30-1:30 p.m. today in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room.

The Fort Leavenworth Historical Society presentation History vs. Hollywood: “Robin Hood” is at 7 p.m. tonight in the Jahn Room of the Leavenworth Public Library. For more information, call (913) 682-5666.

The Adjutant General’s Corps Regimental Association Pony Express Chapter will have an activation ceremony and new member luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the DeCavagnial Room at the Frontier Conference Center. The lunch buffet is $9.95 per person.

The National African-American/Black History Month Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Frontier Conference Center. Lunch tickets are $10 and must be purchased by today. For lunch tickets and information, call 684-1694/1692.

The next Cork and Canvas classes are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and March 8 at the Arts and Crafts Center, 310 McPherson Ave. For more information or to sign up, call 684-3373.

Army Leader Exchange will present Developing leaders to exercise Mission Command from 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 26 in Arnold Conference Room of the Lewis and Clark Center. Maj. Gen. Doug Crissman, director of the Mission Command Center of Excellence, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 684-3419.

Leisure Travel Services, at 310 McPherson Ave., has discounted tickets for Disney’s Armed Forces Salute 2019; Lady of the Camellias Feb. 15-24 at the Kauffman Center starting at $60; Sesame Street Live Feb. 16 at the Sprint Center for $27 for upper level and $34 for lower level; and Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party April 6 and 7 at the Sprint Center for $25. For more information, call 684-2580.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum’s Night at the Museum is 6-8:30 p.m. March 22. For more information or to sign-up, visit ffam.us.

Family Advocacy Program will be Planting Pinwheels around post in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child in April from noon to 4:30 p.m. March 29. To volunteer to help, call 684-2808. Pinwheels will be removed on April 30.

Post Activities Information and Registration Day and Kids’ Festival is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at Harney Sports Complex. For more information or to become a PAIR Day vendor, call 684-1674.

The Special operations forces Formal is at 5 p.m. April 27 at the Westin Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets are $65 per person and must be purchased by March 22. Tickets are available by calling Lt. Col. Brion Youtz at 684-3741 or e-mail brion.d.youtz.mil@mail.mil.

The Command and General Staff College Spring Sustainment Formal is at 5:30 p.m. May 3 at the Embassy Suites, Kansas City Airport. Tickets are $35 per person. Child care is available for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old at the Child Development Center. Pre-register children by April 19 by calling 684-5138. Tickets can be purchased from Department of Logistics and Resource Operations instructors. For more information, call Maj. John Ganal at 684-3166 or Capt. Dell Robinson at 684-4438.