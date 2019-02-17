Officiating has come under a lot of scrutiny lately, from the highest (read: professional) levels on down.

Between the blown pass interference call in the NFC Championship game that helped send the Los Angeles Rams on to Super Bowl LIII and the exaggerated roughing the passer call that gave Tom Brady and the New England Patriots second life in the AFC Championship game (on their way to yet another Lombardi trophy), it's not a good time to be a referee — and that's just in football.

Referees, umpires and other sports officials have become easy scapegoats in recent years, no matter the competitive league (NFL, NBA, NCAA, etc.). I'm here to suggest sports fans pause before heaping their criticism on these gatekeepers of the rules and take a second to look at the world through zebra-striped glasses prior to casting stones.

Let's go back and look at that AFC Championship game as an example. Yes, there was little contact warranting the roughing the passer call in question, but the Kansas City defense still had its chances (and failed) to keep the Patriots out of the end zone. More notably, let's look at all the close calls the refs got right — the offsides on Dee Ford (which you know New England fans would've been whining about had the outcome gone the other way), the critical catch (and non-catch) of Chris Hogan, the miraculous whiff of Julian Edelman on a key punt return and more.

Maybe I'm just making the case for more official reviews in the NFL, but as someone who was rooting for the Chiefs to be the AFC representative in the Super Bowl I don't feel like the refs were the deciding factor in that game.

As a journalist, I can relate to officials. We are both tasked with being unbiased, impartial observers in our jobs. However, while I am doing that in order to share information, officials are doing that in order to oversee and determine the outcome of a contest in which there is a clear winner and loser — suffice to say, there is a little more pressure with one of these jobs.

Having volunteered to be a referee in a three-on-three church basketball tournament last year, I gained even more insight into the unglamorous world of officiating. While I know the rules of the game fairly well, I had never served as a referee in any capacity (other than working as a line judge in high school volleyball). I was assured that would not be an issue. That was true in a way — as it was the least of my issues that day.

Going in, I thought it would be a fairly laid back atmosphere. Boy, was I wrong. Once the former college athletes were pointed out upon arrival, I knew I'd be in for a long day. Now, a lack of clearly defined rules played a part in what ensued — as I went in treating the contests more like pick-up games — but I think the overall ref bias was a factor, too. Without every being overtly verbalized, I had never felt more general disdain directed towards me than the day of that tournament.

I won't lie. That day made me rethink my idea to look into becoming a sanctioned official for the Kansas State High School Activities Association. Turns out, my experience isn't that far off base with what a number of KSHSAA officials are already experiencing — as outlined in an editorial the organization recently endorsed. More and more high school officials are hanging up their whistles in recent years, with 75 percent noting it is due to "adult behavior." After 10 years covering high school sports and hearing some of what is directed at refs, I can't blame them.

While I'll admit I fall into the same boat as most fans sometimes — particularly when it comes to anything having to do with the Kansas Jayhawks (with last week's basketball contest against K-State being especially difficult) — I try to step back into my journalist shoes before casting any aspersions on the officials in charge of the game I'm watching.

There is a lot of responsibility that falls onto the shoulders of any ref — responsibility that the majority of us could not handle — so before being so quick to criticize, remember the golden rule and that refs are people too. Treat them as you would want your favorite team or players to be treated.

— Kelly Breckunitch is a general assignment/county reporter for The Kansan. He can be reached at kbreckunitch@thekansan.com.