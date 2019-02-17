A chilly Sunday is on tap for the Topeka area, with highs in the upper-20s and a chance for flurries in the afternoon.

Monday should be sunny with highs again in the 20s before a chance for snow on Tuesday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Sunday: A slight chance of flurries after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 14. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

• Monday, Washington's Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

• Tuesday night: Snow and freezing drizzle before 4 a.m., then a chance of freezing drizzle. Low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

• Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

• Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

• Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

• Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

• Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

• Saturday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.