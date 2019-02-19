Today's Birthday (02/19/19). Your career takes off this year. Steady support for your community repays with fine dividends. Expect surprising news. New love inspires you this summer, before a challenge with a friend. Your team wins next winter, leading to changes around family and passion. Do what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Begin a new phase with your physical health and fitness. Review and revamp your skills and practices under this Full Moon. Take a step in another direction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under this Virgo Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Time for a change. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Virgo Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research. Start another chapter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Hunt for lucrative opportunities under the Full Moon. A turning point arises around income and finances. Shift perspective to generate positive cash flow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward a possibility that inspires you. Make a bold declaration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 5 -- One door closes as another opens. The Full Moon illuminates a transition. Ritual and symbolism provide comfort and support. Begin a peaceful, introspective phase.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- This Full Moon shines on social changes. Friends come and go with community and group projects. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Provide a helping hand.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Begin a new exploratory phase. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Change directions. Learn from a master.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Adjust to a change in plans. A partnership reaches a turning point with under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments.