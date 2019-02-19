McPherson voters will vote in a special election Tuesday, March 12, to decide whether it will be legal to sell liquor in McPherson on Sundays. The vote was prompted by a successful petition, organized by McPherson business owner Rhonda Pliler-Boydston and her daughter Amy Russell, to place the issue on the ballot.

All registered voters residing in the McPherson city limits are eligible to vote. The last day to register is Tuesday, Feb. 19. Early voting starts Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the McPherson County Courthouse.

Registered voters residing in the City of McPherson who typically cast a ballot at Trinity Lutheran Church (Ward 1) must report to the former Bank of America building, 122 W. Marlin. The location change was made to accommodate a blood drive already scheduled at the church. The ballot question will read as follows:

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall the City of McPherson, Kansas allow the sale at retail of cereal malt beverage in original package on any Sunday, except Easter, between the hours of 12 noon and 8 P.M. within the City of McPherson, Kansas and the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor in the original package on any Sunday, except Easter, between the hours of 12 noon and 8 p.m. and on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day within the City of McPherson, Kansas?