Tuesday

Feb 19, 2019 at 12:01 AM


BOYS

Bishop Seabury Academy 84, Christ Preparatory Academy 33

Burlington 74, Council Grove 53

Circle 44, Buhler 42

Columbus 63, Galena 38

Dodge City 69, Liberal 67

Goddard-Eisenhower 69, Valley Center 53

Junction City 86, Topeka West 84

Larned 51, Halstead 48

Lawrence Free State 69, SM Northwest 63

Maize 66, Salina South 43

Marion 68, Bennington 45

McPherson 84, Augusta 70

Mulvane 63, Clearwater 57

Norton 58, Trego 45

Olathe North 76, Olathe South 70

Parsons 61, Fort Scott 55

Pleasanton 42, Uniontown 29

Salina Central 80, Newton 43

Silver Lake 47, Rock Creek 43

Southeast Saline 58, Ell-Saline 51

Topeka 61, Manhattan 55

Topeka Seaman 63, Emporia 60

Washburn Rural 46, Highland Park 42

Wellsville 76, Santa Fe Trail 71

Wichita Campus 64, Hutchinson 55



Class 1A Regional

Quarterfinal

Little River 69, Fairfield 22

Sylvan-Lucas 51, Natoma 26

Wetmore 68, Troy 52

GIRLS

Bennington 42, Marion 32

Burlington 44, Council Grove 32

Circle 50, Buhler 42

Columbus 42, Galena 31

Halstead 55, Larned 33

Hays-TMP-Marian 56, Plainville 51

Hutchinson 40, Wichita Campus 28

Liberal 60, Dodge City 32

Maize 42, Salina South 41

McPherson 38, Augusta 14

Newton 58, Salina Central 47

Norton 42, Trego 35

Pleasanton 53, Uniontown 39

Rock Creek 45, Silver Lake 41

Russell 49, Minneapolis 31

SM Northwest 66, Lawrence Free State 38

Southeast Saline 36, Ell-Saline 18

Topeka 47, Manhattan 39

Topeka Seaman 40, Emporia 28

Topeka West 51, Junction City 44

Washburn Rural 59, Highland Park 58

Wellsville 50, Santa Fe Trail 43

Class 1A Regional

Quarterfinal

Attica 43, South Barber 42

BV Randolph 53, Washington County 49

Berean Academy 51, Peabody-Burns 15

Bucklin 34, Kiowa County 29

Caldwell 47, Wichita Classical 33

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 38, Burden Central 25

Chetopa 45, Altoona-Midway 17

Cheylin 48, Triplains-Brewster 14

Clifton-Clyde 60, Wakefield 27

Cunningham 74, Ashland 30

Doniphan West 60, Onaga 35

Flinthills 50, Elyria Christian 26

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 64, Rock Hills 35

Hanover 61, Linn 23

Hartford 54, Madison/Hamilton Co-op 27

Hodgeman County 35, Pawnee Heights 29

Ingalls 62, Macksville 43

Kinsley 63, Deerfield 24

Lakeside 34, Hill City 29

Lincoln 34, Tescott 29

Little River 55, Stafford 31

Moundridge 62, Burrton 23

Norwich 57, Udall 35

Osborne 43, Logan 29

Quinter 60, Wallace County 44

Satanta 69, Rolla 44

Solomon 64, Pike Valley 42

Southern Coffey 57, Crest 43

St. Francis 58, Northern Valley 25

St. John 47, Fairfield 39

Stockton 65, Palco 17

Sylvan-Lucas 44, La Crosse 36

Troy 35, Wetmore 29

Valley Falls 41, Axtell 38

Victoria 54, Wilson 31

Wheatland-Grinnell 45, Greeley County 35