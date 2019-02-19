Hutchinson, Buhler and Nickerson schools, as well as Hutchinson Community College, have called off classes for Wednesday because of weather.
Cancellations and postponements:
WEDNESDAY
Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber Membership Breakfast: 7 a.m. Wednesday, canceled. New date to be determined.
Sterling First United Methodist Church: all events canceled
Hutchinson: No school
Buhler: No school
Nickerson: No school
HCC: No classes, all locations.
TUESDAY
Hutchinson High School basketball games against Derby have been postponed until Thursday. The games will start at the same times.
Also at USD 308:Tonight’s Hutchinson Middle School orchestra recital, scheduled for 7 p.m. at HMS-7, has been postponed until Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., at HMS-7 Wednesday’s Pioneer League vocal music festival in Salina has been postponed. The make-up date has not been set. All after-school activities on both campuses of Hutchinson Middle School have been canceled tonight. After-school practices at Hutchinson High School are expected to proceed tonight, though some may practice earlier, please check with coaches.
Haven basketball games against Smoky Valley: canceled, no makeup date scheduled.
Nickerson basketball games at Hillsboro: postponed and rescheduled for Thursday
Buhler basketball games at El Dorado: canceled, no makeup date scheduled.
Central Christian vs. Pretty Prairie regional basketball game: postponed until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hutch Rec's Senior Center at Elmdale Park: closing at 5 p.m. Tuesday; all events canceled Wednesday, including lunch service
Moose Lodge: closed tonight
The Mission, Vision and Values Community Forum scheduled for this evening at Hutchinson Community College has been postponed. No make-up date has been set at this point.
Chase County at Burrton basketball: postponed until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
