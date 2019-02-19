Wellington Police Department Daily Bulletin

Monday, February 18, 2019

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 1600 blk W. 8th.

Manikanta K. Grandhi, 26, McPherson, was issued a Notice to Appear for Speeding.

Officers responded to a Mental Subject in the 400 blk S. C.

Kah H. Tan, 42, Richfield, Mn, was issued a notice to appear for Speeding.

Officers took a Miscellaneous report in the 200 blk N. C.

Non-Injury Accident involving a vehicle driven by Anthony D. Holland, 30.

Brandon L. King, 48, Amarillo, Tx, was issued a Notice to Appear for Speeding.