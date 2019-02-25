This week, readers had questions about license plates and new drivers licenses.

Q: What do the three vertical letters “PWR” on the left-hand side of the Kansas vehicle tags stand for?

The vertical PWR appears on certain commercial license plates in Kansas. The plates lack a yearly registration decal — marking the month and year the plates expire — and identify vehicles that are registered as “power units.”

“Generally speaking they are usually trucks used to pull trailers,” Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz said. “They either have their commercial equipment loaded on the truck or in the trailer.”

A “power unit” is usually a truck which pulls something that cannot power itself.

“Since the trailer cannot power itself, whatever pulls it is the ‘power unit,’” Kowitz said.

Q: I have been noticing ads in the paper informing everyone that they will need a Real ID in the future. Could you provide more information about this upgrade in our drivers licenses?

Real ID refers to the new standard for personal identification cards and drivers licenses on the federal level.

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 with the goal of establishing minimum security standards for state-issued IDs. The state of Kansas became Real ID compliant in 2017, but residents were not required to immediately get a Real ID compliant drivers license, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue.

A federal law requiring state IDs to be Real ID compliant in order for citizens to board a plane or enter a federal building with their state-issued ID goes into effect Oct. 1, 2020. However, getting a Real ID is optional in Kansas.

Kansas citizens who chose to not obtain a Real ID by Oct. 1, 2020, will be required to bring additional documents to board a plane or enter a federal building after that date, such as a U.S. passport, even to fly domestically.

When obtaining a Real ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles, citizens will have to present either a valid U.S. passport or birth certificate, as well as proof of social security, such as a social security card, current W-2 or 1099 or current pay stub with full social security number.

You must also prove Kansas residency with a document like a utility bill from within 60 days of the visit to the DMV.

Other necessary documents could include a valid U.S. visa, valid permanent resident card or valid employment authorization card.

If a person’s birth certificate shows a different name than their married name, they should also bring their marriage certificate, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue.

More information on Real ID in Kansas can be found at www.ksrevenue.org/dovrealid.html.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.