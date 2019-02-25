

Hutch Parks & Recreation Master Plan Public Meeting: 6 p.m. today, Dillon Nature Center, 3002 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson. GreenPlay LLC is back to share with us their findings and data in this follow-up meeting to our public forum from November 2018. Join us as we learn about their findings plus more about the parks and recreation opportunities in our community. Free to attend - everyone is welcome! This master plan is being funded through the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant.

Menu of the Month: Mardi Party: 6 p.m. today, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S Main St, Hutchinson. Cost is $45 per person. Preregistration is required. Call 620-259-7339, pay online at apronstringsstore.com, or come in to 1 S. Main in downtown Hutchinson and sign-up in person! It’s a Cajun feast: jambalaya, andouille bread pudding, sweet potato biscuits, queen’s greens, king’s cake, and a N’Orleans hurricane cocktail. This Mardi Gras menu is so good it doesn’t even need beads.

Monday Night Dance at Elmdale: 6:30-8:30 p.m. today, Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, 400 East Avenue E, Hutchinson. For information: 620-663-6170, debbie@hutchrec.com, https://go.evvnt.com/373823-0. Join us each Monday night as we dance to some of our favorite tunes.

