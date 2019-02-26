PREP GIRLS

Class 3A

Hesston 45,

Kingman 23

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers open Class 3A sub-state play with a 45-23 win over Kingman Monday night in Hesston.

The Swathers led 12-4 after the first quarter and 23-6 at the half.

Elise Kaiser led Hesston with 20 points, followed by Rylie Schilling with 12.

Brianne Garrison led 5-15 Kingman with eight points.

Hesston is 17-3 and plays host Haven Thursday in the semifinals in Haven. The Wildcats advanced with a 50-18 win over Chaparral.

KINGMAN (5-15) — Smith 0 1-2 0, 1; Kelley 0 0-0 3, 0; Maloney 1 0-0 4, 2; H.Belt 1 0-0 1, 2; Albin 2 0-0 3, 4; Krehbiel 1 0-0 0, 2; Garrison 3 2-3 2, 8; Packard 0 3-7 1, 3; Blank 0 1-2 2, 1; Oeding 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 8 7-14 18, 23.

HESSTON (17-3) — Kågstrom 1 0-1 0, 2; Dawes 1 0-0 0, 2; Yoder 0 2-2 2, 2; Kaiser 5 (1) 7-11 1, 20; Vogt 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Ferralez 0 0-0 5, 0; Schilling 4 4-5 3, 12; Johnson 0 0-0 0, 0; Martin 0 0-0 2, 0; Kueker 0 0-0 0, 0; Deegan 0 0-0 1, 0; Diederich 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 13 (2) 13-19 16, 45.

Kingman;4;2;10;7;—23

Hesston;12;11;12;10;—45

Class 1A

Chase County 52,

Berean Ac. 50

MOUNDRIDGE — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team fell to Chase County 52-50 Saturday in the Class 1A regional finals in Moundridge.

Scoring details were not reported.

Chase County improves to 18-2.

Berean falls to 16-7 and plays 14-9 Caldwell at 6 p.m. in the sub-state semifinals at White Auditorium in Emporia. The finals are 6 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Olpe (21-0) and Sedan (11-12).

PREP BOYS

Class 2A

Sedgwick 52,

Conway Spr. 39

SEDGWICK — Trey Bright scored 21 points to lift the Sedgwick Cardinal boys to a 52-39 win over Conway Springs Monday night in Class 2A sub-state play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick trailed 8-5 after the first quarter, but led 26-18 at the half and 40-26 after three quarters.

Peyton Winter led 7-14 Conway Springs with 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Sedgwick is 10-11 and faces 8-14 Medicine Lodge at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. The winner meets Hutchinson Trinity (17-3) or Garden Plain (8-12) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the finals.

CONWAY SPRINGS (7-14) — May 0 0-0 0, 0; Alloway 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Robinson 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Winter 0 (5) 0-0 3, 15; Hilger 1 0-0 2, 2; C.Koester 0 0-0 3, 0; J.Koester 1 (1) 3-4 4, 8; Wright 2 0-0 0, 4; Osner 1 0-0 2, 2; TOTALS 6 (8) 3-4 17, 39.

SEDGWICK (10-11) — Crumrine 0 (2) 2-2 1, 8; Lacey 2 0-2 1, 4; K.Schroeder 2 (1) 0-0 1, 7; H.Schroeder 0 4-4 3, 4; Bright 8 5-6 1, 21; Shephard 1 0-0 1, 2; Smith 2 2-4 2, 6; TOTALS 15 (3) 13-18 10, 52.

Conway Spr.;8;10;8;13;—39

Sedgwick;5;21;14;12;—52

Other 2A scores

(details not reported)

Medicine Lodge 44, Remington 41

Northern Heights 61, Goessel 33

Class 1A

Berean Ac. 54,

Moundridge 26

MOUNDRIDGE — The Berean Academy Warrior boys used a 13-0 second quarter to get by the Moundridge Wildcats 54-26 Saturday in the Class 1A regional finals in Moundridge.

The Warriors led 28-10 at the half and 47-16 after three quarters. The fourth quarter was played under a running clock.

Berean hit 23 of 46 from the field, including seven of 15 3-pointers. Moundridge was 10 of 31, missing all 13 3-point attempts taken.

“Berean shot it well from the perimeter and they are just so disciplined and fundamental,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “We got a little impatient offensively during the second quarter and it cost us. But we move on and have a chance to put something together to finish off the year in a special way.”

Jake Landis led Berean with 17 points. Devin Rust scored 10 points.

Dillon Vogts and Brady Helms each scored 10 points for Moundridge.

Moundridge (15-8) takes on St. Paul (12-9) in the sub-state semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Butler Community College. The winner faces either 21-2 Caldwell or 12-11 Madison-Hamilton at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the finals.

Berean Academy (20-3) takes on Classical School of Wichita (13-10) at 6 p.m. Friday at White Auditorium in Emporia. The winner meets 15-6 Olpe or 20-3 Dexter-Cedar Vale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the finals.

MOUNDRIDGE (15-8) — Vogts 3-12 4-5 10, Helms 4-4 2-2 10, Vivanco 2-4 0-0 4, Schlosser 1-2 0-0 2, Kaufman 0-4 0-0 0, Creed 0-4 0-0 0, Kohl 0-1 0-0 0, Unruh 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10-31 6-7 26.

BEREAN ACADEMY (20-3) — Landis 6-6 1-1 17, Rust 5-8 0-0 10, Vogt 3-9 0-0 8, Wiebe 3-7 0-0 7, Unruh 2-3 0-0 4, Dugger 2-3 0-0 4, Koonts 1-4 0-0 2, Snook 1-2 0-0 2, Peterjohn 0-0 0-0 0, Bisterfeldt 0-3 0-0 0, Timken 0-1 0-0 0, Hoover 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 23-46 1-1 54.

Moundridge;10;0;6;10;—26

Berean Ac.;15;13;19;7;—54

Total fouls — Mdg. 11, BA 9. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Mdg. 0-13 (Vogts 0-8, Creed 0-4, Kohl 0-1), BA 7-15 (Landis 4-4, Vogts 2-3, Wiebe 1-4, Koontz 0-2, Bisterfeldt 0-1, Timken 0-1). Rebounds — Mdg. 22 (Schlosser 6), BA 19 (Rust 8). Assists — Mdg. 9 (Vogts 4), BA 16 (Bisterfeldt 4). Turnovers — Mdg. 17 (Helms 3, Schlosser 3, Creed 3), BA 6 (Bisterfeldt 3). Blocked shots — Mdg. 2 (Helms 2), BA 1 (Vogt 1). Steals — Mdg. 2 (Vogts 1, Kohl 1), BA 5 (Koontz 3).