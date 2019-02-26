Send events to:

life@salina.com

Tuesday 26

Saline County Commission meeting: 9 a.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Salina Community Blood Drive: Noon-7 p.m., Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit.

1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support and Education Group: 1 p.m., Eaglecrest, 1501 E. Magnolia. Free and open to the public.

VITA—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 1-6 p.m., 145B S. Santa Fe. Free tax assistance. (785) 829-8135.

Winter Farmers' Market: 4-7 p.m., Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. Fifth. EBT/SNAP accepted; participating in Double Up Food Bucks to stretch EBT food dollars for more fruits and veggies.

Salina Housing Authority board meeting: 4:30 p.m., Housing Authority office, 469 S. Fifth.

Salina School Board special meeting: 5 p.m., USD 305 District Offices, 1511 Gypsum.

Book Bunch: 6 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. For ages 11-17 years. Registration required.

Saline County Democrats Last Tuesday Event: 6:30 p.m. dinner, meeting at 7, Martinelli's, 158 S. Santa Fe. Speaker, Karen Couch from Catholic Charities, to speak on DACA. Dinner is $12; meeting is free.

Game Night: 8 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe.

LINDSBORG—Crystal Creek in concert: 6:30 p.m., Bethany Home Assisted Living, 821 E. Swensson. Everyone welcome.

McPHERSON—Writers' Workshop: 6:30 p.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin.

Writing session for adults with fiction focus.

Wednesday 27

Salina Community Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 825 E. Beloit. 1-800-733-2767, www.redcrossblood.org.

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Storytime: 10:15 a.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Ages 3-5 years. No registration required.

One-on-One Tech Help: 1, 2:30 and 6 p.m., Tech Center, Salina Public Library. Registration required.

Walk to End Alzheimer's—Volunteer Kick Off Party: 4 p.m., Martinelli's, 158 S. Santa Fe. Everyone is welcome and appetizers are on us. (316) 267-7333, hasteindlernolan@alz.org.

Convention of States Project meeting: 6:30 p.m., Tech Center Conference Room, Salina Public Library.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

Anime Club—"Orange": 7 p.m., Prescott Room, Salina Public Library. Rated TV-PG. No registration required.

Jolly Mixers with Triple Play: 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

Old Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page and play your favorite albums, or just enjoy the music.

ABILENE—Dickinson County Democrats monthly meeting: Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting at 7, Mr. K’s Farmhouse restaurant, 407 S. Van Buren. Speaker, Greg Nichols, President and CEO of Salina Area Technical College. Everyone is welcome to attend.

ABILENE—Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

McPHERSON—Small World Book Group: 10 a.m., McPherson Public Library, 214 W. Marlin.

Book selection, "Just Mercy."