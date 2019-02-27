Dear Heloise: I think you have an interesting VEGGIE RICE RECIPE that you shared. Can you please reprint it? -- Jeanette in Texas

Jeanette, yes I can. It's my Southwestern Veggie Rice recipe, which goes well with chicken fajitas and barbecue dishes. You'll need:

3 tablespoons salad oil1 large onion, chopped2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed1 1/2 cups rice1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper2 chicken bouillon cubes2 cups boiling water10 ounces frozen or canned peas and carrots, thawed1 1/2 cups peeled, seeded, chopped tomatoesSalt (season to taste)

Heat the oil uncovered for 2 minutes on high in a 3-quart microwave-safe casserole dish. Add onion, garlic and rice. Cook uncovered on high for 3 minutes until the onion is limp and the rice is opaque. Stir once.

Stir in cayenne and bouillon cubes that have been dissolved in the boiling water. Cover tightly and cook on high for 4 to 7 minutes, or until liquid begins to boil. Reduce power to medium. Cook for 10-12 minutes, or until most of the liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Let stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Don't peek! Then stir in peas, carrots and tomatoes. For more favorite family recipes, order my Main Dishes and More pamphlet. Visit www.Heloise.com, or send $3 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: Never add salt to rice until fully cooked. It will toughen the rice. -- Heloise

SPECIAL COFFEE

Dear Heloise: I like to enjoy a little zip to my morning coffee by adding about three drops of chocolate extract to my coffee mug. My best friend likes to do the same thing, but she adds a teaspoon of sugar and a little cream. It's almost like a dessert. -- Breanna P., Badger, Alaska

DAILY SERVINGS FOR DAIRY

Dear Heloise: How much dairy should adults consume per day, and what about the fat in dairy products? -- Darla W., Beaver Falls, Pa.

Darla, most people would do well to consume two dairy servings per day. For pregnant women, it's three servings per day, especially if they are nursing. Teens can take up to four servings a day. If fat is a worry, buy low-fat or fat-free. -- Heloise

FOOD SAFETY WARNINGS

Dear Readers: According to foodsafety.gov, people can make themselves sick due to food safety mistakes. For example:

* Forgetting to wash their hands before touching food. Germs on hands can contaminate the food.

* Thawing food on the counter -- germs multiply rapidly at room temperature.

* Letting food cool before putting it in the refrigerator -- bacteria can grow within two hours in perishable food.

* Eating raw dough, cookie dough or other foods with uncooked eggs may contain E. coli, salmonella or other illness-causing bacteria.

-- Heloise

SWEET SMELL

Dear Heloise: After washing the dishes in the morning, I clean and rinse my sink. Then I spray my sink with some good-smelling cleaner and let it dry. My kitchen smells nice all day! -- Mary in Iowa.