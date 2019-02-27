

Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. today, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. All skill levels welcome! Cost is free with your Modern Membership, $8 for art center members, $10 for drop-ins. Purchase tickets at www.littlerabbityogastudio.com

Farm Focus 2019: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Main Street Event, 2 N Main St, Hutchinson. Hosted by Peoples Bank and Trust. Come meet our dedicated agricultural department, who serve farmers during all phases of their business. Our agriculture specialists offer advisory services with detailed information on economic conditions, market trends, government policies, and regulatory issues that impact the sector. So, please join us for our annual Farm Focus event, in Downtown Hutchinson. Lunch from The Hickory StiK will be provided.

Hutchinson Women's Connection: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. today, Atrium Hotel and Conference Center, 1400 Lorraine St, Hutchinson. Hosted by Without Regrets: A Study of Ecclesiastes. Kristi Burchfiel will speak at a gathering of Christian women. Please message "Without Regrets: A Study of Ecclesiastes" on Facebook if you're interested in attending to reserve your place.

