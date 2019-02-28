A sentencing bill supported by the Reno County District Attorney office cleared the Kansas House of Representatives Wednesday on a 102-22 vote. The bill heads to the Senate.

House Bill 2281 amends state law regarding probation violations. It adds a provision that says when a court modifies a sentence upon a violation being established, only the portions of the original sentence specifically addressed by the court shall be considered modified. Portions of the original sentence not modified shall remain in effect.

Errors in Reno County District Judge Joe McCarville III’s courtroom partly spurred the bill. Reno County Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton provided written testimony for the bill, which State Rep. Paul Waggoner, R-Hutchinson, had requested be introduced through the House Judiciary Committee. The Kansas County and District Attorneys Association also supported the legislation.

Among those legislators from the region voting against House Bill 2281 were State Reps. Jason Probst, D-Hutchinson, and Tim Hodge, D-North Newton.

“I wasn’t comfortable creating a new statute based on what essentially was a pretty infrequent mistake that happens in a courtroom,” Probst said. He said he had heard it referred to as “McCarville’s bill.”

In his testimony for the bill, Stanton cited a recent case from the Kansas Court of Appeals, State v. Jones, that had its roots in Reno County.

“The district court reduced the defendant's prison term, but made no ruling as to any other aspect of the original sentence,” Stanton wrote. “The Kansas Court of Appeals ruled that the district court’s silence on the post-release supervision term constituted a modification of the post-release supervision term, therefore resulting in the defendant serving no post-release.”

Stanton said House Bill 2281 “only requires any change in the sentence to be stated so all parties know what the court has done upon the completion of the revocation hearing.”