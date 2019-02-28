Underdog Hutchinson, which had to win a play-in game to reach the Class 6A sub-state semifinals, stuck around for most of the half against heavily favored Washburn Rural on the Junior Blues' home court.

But Washburn Rural used a spurt at the end of the second quarter and followed that with a big third quarter to put the game out of reach en route to a 55-31 victory.

Rural, which improved to 20-1, advanced to the Sub-State 1 final at 7 p.m. Friday at Rural to face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Wichita East and Gardner-Edgerton.

The Junior Blues led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter and Hutchinson was within four points midway through the second quarter and within seven late in the half before Rural junior Noah Krueger scored five straight points to put Rural up 23-11 at the half.

Washburn Rural then pushed its lead to 39-20 with a 16-9 third quarter and cruised down the stretch, leading by as many as 27 points.

"We were better the second half,'' Washburn Rural coach Kevin Muff said. "We haven't been a very good first-half team and Hutch gets a lot of credit. I knew they'd be scrappy and they'd fight. I thought they took the fight to us and they were very good and they were very good at taking us out of what we wanted to do.

"The second half we finally got a little bit going. I thought Joe Berry was really good at getting to the rim in the paint and finishing some plays. He did a nice job.''

Berry, a sophomore, led the Junior Blues with 20 points. He was the only Rural player in double figures, but four other Junior Blues scored at least five points.

Tate Webster, a 6-foot-8 senior, scored 11 points to lead the Salthawks (4-18), while senior Jacob Cole added eight points.

"We knew we would struggle to score the basketball,'' Hutchinson coach Ted Webster said. "That's been one of our problems and one of the reasons we came in as the underdog, but our defense has been pretty sound all year. To hold that caliber of a team to 23 points at halftime, that says a lot about the kids.

"Generally speaking, when kids come into a game 4-17, a lot of kids in today's day and age, and maybe forever, have a hard time bringing it. Bur our kids brought it every night this year and I thought they played exceptionally well tonight.''

WASHBURN RURAL BOYS 55, HUTCHINSON 31

Hutchinson;5;6;9;11;—;31

Washburn Rural;11;12;16;16;—;55

Hutchinson (4-18) — Blake 1 0-0 2, Cole 3 0-0 8, Holmberg 0 0-2 0, Heneha 0 0-0 0, Webster 3 5-6 11, Burns 0 1-2 1, Hernandez 1 0-0 3, Kraus 1 4-5 6, Stoffel 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Gable 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 10-15 31.

Washburn Rural (19-2) — Edwards 2 1-2 7, Berry 8 4-7 20, White 1 4-4 6, Downing 3 3-5 9, Bortz 1 0-0 2, Glynn 0 1-2 1, Williams 1 0-0 3, Markham 0 0-0 0, Krueger 2 0-0 5, Van Aalst 1 0-0 2, Kidd 0 0-0 0, Patterson 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-20 55.

3-point goals — Hutchinson 3 (Cole 2, Hernandez), Washburn Rural 4 (Edwards 2, Williams, Krueger). Total fouls — Hutchinson 21, Washburn Rural 20. Fouled out — Edwards, Webster. Technical fouls — Glynn, Webster, Davis.