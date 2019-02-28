No. 3-seeded Hutchinson survived a late scare from No. 14-seeded Allen during a 98-88 first-round victory in the NJCAA Men's Basketball Region VI Tournament on Wednesday at Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The Blue Dragons (24-7) led 52-38 at halftime and 76-57 with 9:45 remaining until the Red Devils (16-15) trimmed it to a five-point (93-88) HCC lead in the final 90 seconds. Rheaquone Taylor converted a key 3-point play as Hutchinson scored the final five points.

Taylor finished with five points in the game.

"I ran the floor, James (Rojas) found me and I just finished it," Taylor said. "I don't even remember being fouled."

Taylor said Blue Dragons coach Steve Eck told them to keep up their intensity.

"Coach said, when (Allen) made their run, he told us to keep going, playing hard. We kept pushing hard and we finished it off," Taylor said.

The playoff win for Hutchinson was its 200th postseason victory all-time.

Eck was proud of his players for keeping their composure.

"Allen cut it down to five (points), and give our guys credit. They didn't panic," Eck said. "We got the ball across half-court (to Taylor) and then we knocked the free throws down."

Malique Jacobs (24 points) and James Rojas (21) led five Hutchinson players in double figures. Saquan Singleton (12), Boubacar Kamissoko (11) and D.J. Mitchell (10) also reached double digits.

Jacobs and Rojas lived at the free-throw line, where they combined to make 20 of 26 attempts. HCC connected on 30 of 42 free throws and limited Allen to 11 of 21 shots at the charity stripe.

Mitchell hit a buzzer-beating 3 to hand the Blue Dragons a 52-38 at halftime.

"We didn't pass the ball as well as in the second half as well as we did in the first," Eck said. "In the first half, we passed the ball around and got some good shots. They played a zone against us in the first half, and we kind of liked it because we got some good shots against it."

The Red Devils, led by 30 points from Darius Love, went 13 of 30 from 3-point range. Love made 12 of 17 shots overall and 4 of 6 baskets from behind the arc. Perry Carroll, who added three 3-pointers, had 12 points while Jamaal Clifton had 12 more and Malik Hardmon finished with 10.

"Allen has good scoring basketball team and, in the first half, I thought we played good defense against them," Eck said. "In the second half, we got up by 19 (points) and the intensity kind of left us a little bit. Allen hit some 3s and they're a good shooting team."

Hutchinson plays Pratt (15-16) at 5 p.m. Sunday in the quarterfinals at Hartman Arena in Park City. The No. 11-seeded Beavers upset No. 6-seeded Cloud County 68-56 in another first-round game Wednesday.

NJCAA REGION VI TOURNAMENT

First Round

Wednesday's Result

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

NO. 3 HUTCHINSON 98, NO. 14 ALLEN 88

ALLEN (16-15): Darius Love 12-17 2-3 30, Perry Carroll 3-8 3-6 12, Jamaal Clifton 6-10 0-0 12, Trez Hankins 1-7 0-0 3, Jacobia Platt 0-1 0-0 0, Wesley Anderson Jr. 2-7 0-2 6, Tyus Jeffries 0-2 3-6 3, Malik Hardmon 4-8 1-2 10, Nathan Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Canaan Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Brandon Gray 2-5 2-2 8. TOTALS: 32-69 (46.4%) 11-21 (52.4%) 88.

HUTCHINSON (24-7): Saquan Singleton 6-11 0-3 12, D.J. Mitchell 3-10 2-2 10, Boubacar Kamissoko 5-10 0-0 11, Fred Odhiambo 1-4 1-2 3, Tyler Brown 1-2 1-1 3, Malique Jacobs 6-17 12-17 24, Chris Giles 0-1 2-2 2, Rheaquone Taylor 1-7 3-4 5, Josh Perkins 3-3 1-2 7, James Rojas 6-11 8-9 21. TOTALS: 32-76 (42.1%) 30-42 (71.4%) 98.

HALFTIME: Hutchinson 52, Allen 38. 3-POINT GOALS: Allen 13-30 (Love 4-6, Carroll 3-6, Anderson Jr. 2-3, Gray 2-4, Hardmon 1-1, Hankins 1-6, Jeffries 0-1, Clifton 0-3), Hutchinson 4-14 (Mitchell 2-5, Kamissoko 1-3, Rojas 1-3, Singleton 0-1, Brown 0-1, Giles 0-1). REBOUNDS: Allen 47 (Hardmon 8, Love 7, Clifton 5, TEAM 5), Hutchinson 44 (Mitchell 8, Taylor 7, Jacobs 6, Rojas 6, Kamissoko 5, Odhiambo 5). TOTAL FOULS (FOULED OUT): Allen 30 (none), Hutchinson 17 (none). TECHNICAL FOULS: Allen 0, Hutchinson 1 (Rojas). ASSISTS: Allen 16 (Love 6, Platt 3), Hutchinson 18 (Jacobs 4, Singleton 3, Giles 3). STEALS: Allen 5 (Love 2), Hutchinson 10 (Brown 3, Jacobs 2). BLOCKED SHOTS: Allen 4 (Anderson Jr., Jeffries, Hardmon, Gray), Hutchinson 2 (Mitchell, Taylor).