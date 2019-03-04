This week, readers asked for updates on ponies, churches and investigations.

Q: I was in the HCC Cosmetology School the other day. What happened to the pony chair that had been with Sidney's? My brothers and my sons had their first haircuts. It made for great photos of that first in life. I was looking forward to my grandson having his first haircut there.

I connected with Alex Hass, the coordinator of the Hutchinson Community College cosmetology program, who had also previously worked for Sidney's.

"That chair belonged to Sidney Oliver, the original owner. Bill Wyer, his stepson, continued the school until HutchCC started their program down here, so when he retired he took the chair with him because it was so special to him,” Hass said. “So now the chair is enjoying the life of retirement in Arkansas, probably only getting used with he cuts his grandkids hair. We were sad to see it go too."

Q: Can you please tell me the name of the church that used to be in the yellow brick building at 25th and Monroe.

According to a Polk directory, it was the Evangelical Free Church in 1977.

That blonde building at 422 W. 25th was more recently used as a day care center owned by Clark and Karen Barnes. It’s now closed.

Q: Is the city going to announce the findings of the FBI investigation into the city and the police department? If it’s still ongoing can we get an update?

Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder asked the FBI and KBI to investigate the Hutchinson Police Department after hearing allegations of preferential treatment.

Schroeder told me he requested the investigation and several people have been interviewed as part of that, but he’s been kept out of the loop since contacting the organizations. He requested the investigation mid-June 2018.

I reached out to both the KBI and FBI, and the FBI’s Public Affairs Specialist Bridget Patton told me “we have never confirmed or denied the existence of an investigation.”

The News received an anonymous tip in March 2018 that a female Hutchinson Police Officer was pulled over in February that year while off-duty for crossing the centerline, and that she had a child in her car. The officer was not field tested for alcohol. She was driven to the station and then home.

Police Chief Dick Heitschmidt told The News when contacted at that time that an officer was stopped, but that “nobody, including some civilian individuals who talked to her at the time, indicated any hint of her being under the influence or even having anything to drink.”

The officer, Heitschmidt said, suffered from a medical condition, but he could not discuss specifics under HIPAA, a federal law that prohibits disclosure of medical details on an individual. She returned to work the next day.

In October, the Hutchinson Police Department fired three employees in connection with the handling of the February traffic stop. Another officer was suspended, one was exonerated of wrongdoing and action was pending against a sixth individual at the time the announcement was made.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com