The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Carlton Ramelll New, 56, on outstanding Shawnee County warrants charging him with crimes that included a felony drug offense, 10:22 p.m. 3/3.

Christina Louise Hennen, 29, in connection with one felony count each of burglary to a dwelling and theft, 7:37 p.m. 3/3.

Faith Elizabeth Morgan, 24, in connection with crimes that included one felony count each of possessing stolen property, criminal damage to property, interference with a law enforcement officer, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and a drug offense, 1 p.m. 3/3.

Christine Janice Nowels, 21, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging her with felony theft, 9:20 a.m. 3/3.

The following felonies were reported to the Topeka Police Department:

S.W. 21st and Stone, criminal firearms possession by a felon, 10:40 p.m. 2/11.

1100 blk. S.W. 5th, building burglary, theft, 7-8 p.m. 2/11.

2100 blk. S.W. Wanamaker, felony theft, 11:22 a.m. 2/11.

2800 blk. S.W. 29th, financial card crime, 5-6:46 p.m. 1/22.

4200 blk. S.E. Chisolm, house burglary, 3:18 p.m. 2/11.

4500 blk. S.E. California, house burglary, theft, 4:10 a.m. 2/12.

6100 blk. S.W. 17th, forgery, 5:54-5:58 p.m. 2/9.

6400 blk. S.W. 17th, vehicle burglary, theft, 1:45-2:30 p.m. 2/11.