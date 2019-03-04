What are they smoking these days in the Kansas Capitol?

Although Kansas has not legalized marijuana, some of the laws proposed by legislators raise suspicions about officials’ state of mind.

Whether fueled by drugs, prejudice or faulty nostalgia about yesteryear, the bills prove the old cliché wrong. There are such things as bad ideas.

Among the misguided legislation getting the most attention is House Bill 2320, which would declare all marriages except those between a man and a woman to be “parody” marriages, which the bill’s sponsors claim are illegally advocated by gays and lesbians as part of a decadent religion that is attempting to recruit children.

Here are some excerpts from the bill:

“WHEREAS, The ideas that … ‘a person can come out of an invisible closet and be baptized gay,’ or that ‘to disagree with homosexual orthodoxy premises makes you a bigot’ are a series of unproven faith-based assumptions and naked assertions that are implicitly religious …

“and WHEREAS, All forms of parody marriage equally erode community standards of decency…”

This bill and a series of others are the work of Mark Christopher Sevier, who travels state to state trying to get legislatures to adopt anti-gay and anti-pornography laws.

Sevier has been in the news before. According to an Associated Press piece, he works Republicans coast to coast, getting them to introduce bills that critics claim are clearly unconstitutional.

He also has filed lawsuits in Kentucky, Utah, Tennessee, Texas and South Carolina, arguing that he should be able to marry his computer.

In Kansas, he found a willing helpmate in Rep. Randy Garber, a Sabetha Republican, who in turn won support for Sevier’s bills from at least a half-dozen other lawmakers who signed on as co-sponsors.

In addition to attacks on gay marriage, Garber and Sevier worked to introduce bills that add a pile of restrictions and regulations to social media use and censor people’s use of the internet by placing pornography filters on phones and computers.

“I am not quite sure whether legislators really fully understand the nanny state this bill would create,” Dave Maass of the Electronic Frontier Foundation told the AP regarding similar legislation in another state. “Now what I find fascinating is I just don’t understand how (Sevier) is pulling this off, like how he’s convincing so many people to introduce this bill.”

Good question. A simple internet search discloses Sevier’s dubious qualifications, including a criminal record and checkered personal history. But too many officials these days choose ideology over knowledge and expertise.

Otherwise, why would anyone propose a law that allows public school district personnel to lead at-school religious groups and decorate their schools with religious pictures, statues, etc.?

Rep. Renee Erickson, a Wichita Republican, said the state needs her bill so that teachers, principals and others employed by public schools may freely express their religious beliefs in school.

The U.S. Supreme Court has already drawn lines for educators when it comes to religion, making it clear that every one of us has a right to pray in school. But there also are activities and displays that aren’t allowed. The line is drawn at the point at which the religious display or activity means that the state (i.e. the school or its staff) is sponsoring, establishing or favoring one religion over another.

Given how contentious religion can be, it’s irresponsible to invite more litigation with a law that would be unconstitutional, given court precedents.

You might, however, appreciate this irony. If lawmakers approved the Sevier bill that labels homosexuality a religion, then under Erickson’s bill, schools would have to allow teachers and others to freely express that religion in schools.

Perhaps the lawmakers sponsoring these regressive bills think the increasingly conservative U.S. Supreme Court will help the nation revert to an era of intolerance and bias. Or perhaps this is just stagecraft – a way to show voters back home what good, moral people they are.

Whether most Kansans would agree is doubtful. The days in which morality was defined as foisting one’s religion and prejudices on everyone else seem to be ending.

A native of Garden City, Julie Doll is a former journalist who has worked at newspapers in California, Indiana and New York, as well as across Kansas.