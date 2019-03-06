Today's Birthday (03/06/19). Your professional influence grows this year. A strong network of support leads your team to success. Discover fresh passion this summer, leading to shifting team priorities. Win your game together this winter, before resolving a romantic challenge. Love is your magic key. Strengthen your heart connections.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the New Moon. Provide well for family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Your influence is rising.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different perspectives. Learn another cultural view. Expand your horizons.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Find creative ways to grow your family's nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Strengthen bonds.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Start a new chapter together. Align toward your shared long-term interests and commitments. Collaboration sparks and kindles.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Nurture yourself before caring for others. Fresh energy floods your work, health and vitality under this Pisces New Moon. Power into physical routines.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- A romantic relationship transforms. This New Moon sparks a family, fun and passion phase. It's all for love, and love for all. Follow your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers. Tend your garden.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Adapt to the news. Connect and network. Profit through communication and creative expression. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Share gratitude and appreciation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Step into expanding prosperity. Another chapter begins. Silver slides into your pockets with the New Moon. Reap an abundant harvest. Grab the low-hanging fruit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 9 -- A personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge to realize a personal dream. Grow your talents, capacities and skills.