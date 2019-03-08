President Trump's withdrawal plan for Syria and Afghanistan was rebuked by politicians and media alike: their claim that "until we take down every terrorist over there they'll attack us over here" is nonsense.

Islamic terrorism is rife in Western Europe. Jihadis freely roam the streets of the UK, who flew ISIS returnees home free of charge but can't afford to monitor them. Minneapolis, Minnesota, with its large Somali migrant enclave, has been called the terrorist recruitment capitol of the U.S. Eastern Europe and Japan admitted zero Muslim migrants and have zero Islamic terrorism.

Sweden is considered the most welcome nation on earth for unvetted Muslim migrants but not for legitimate cases involving persecuted Christians. Sweden refused gay Christian teen Mehdi Khoda's asylum request although deportation to Iran means certain death. In areas of Germany and Austria, indigenous Christian girls avoid beatings and harassment by Muslim migrants in schools and on streets by wearing Islamic headscarves.

Although U.S. interventions devastated sovereign, secular nations in the Middle East---unleashing jihadists upon Christian populations, subjecting them to crucifixions, torture, massacre and church burnings- only a tiny percentage of refugees admitted to the U.S. are Christians.

U.S. allies in occupied Syria-- Kurds and al Qaeda-- severely persecute Christians. The U.S. did not defeat ISIS in Syria. Credit goes to Syrian government forces.

RaymondIbrahim.com documents the silent but rising persecution of Christians around the world. One case that did make the news was that of Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi, acquitted of blasphemy after 8 years on death row. Sadly, although Canada offered asylum, Pakistan refuses to release her. She is held in a locked room 24/7 for protection from mob violence.

Sheila Young

Hutchinson