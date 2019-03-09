Later this month, customers at Kansas grocery stores and convenience stores may discover Bud Light in short supply or even gone from the shelf.

DJ Liquor has some empty shelves in its store at 3002 N. Plum St.

Is Kansas going dry?

April Fools.

On April 1, grocery stores and convenience stores will be able to sell what Dillon Stores corporate affairs manager Sheila Lowrie calls “real beer.” No longer will they sell cereal malt beverage with an alcohol weight of 3.2 percent or less, but they will be allowed to sell beer containing up to 6.0 percent alcohol by volume.

Also April 1, liquor stores will be able to sell mixers and other non-alcoholic products.

“I think we’re going to see a significant change in people’s shopping patterns within three to six months after April 1,” said Bob Bush, co-owner of City Beverage Co., 2 S. Kirby St.

Compromise

For years, lobbyists for grocery stores and convenience stores pushed for Kansas legislation to allow them to sell the 6.0 beer sold in liquor stores. In the opposing corner were liquor stores, which also had lobbyists.

In 2017, the State Legislature passed a compromise bill that had something in for both sides. House Substitute for Senate Bill 13 put April 1, 2019, as the starting date for sales.

“I think it was wise to do that,” said Lisette Barnes, president of the Oklahoma Beer Alliance, of the preparation time written into the Kansas bill. Last year, Oklahoma also transitioned from 3.2 cereal malt beverage in grocery stores and had more changes for liquor stores.

“A lot of consumers are impatient and they can’t understand why it takes that long,” Barnes said, but Oklahoma also had a couple of years to get ready for the major changes.

During the month leading up to the Oct. 1, 2018, start date, she said, there was a shortage of beer in grocery stores and convenience stores, with merchants not wanting to restock 3.2 before the kickoff of 6.0 beer sales.

Refrigerated cases

“We worked with Uncorked Kansas for years to bring this legislation forward,” Lowrie said, “because our customer has asked.”

Fifty-two of the 62 Dillons stores in Kansas are receiving expanded beer cases, she said, in advance of April 1. Shoppers will find about “two to three times” more selection, she said, as Dillons stocks craft and imported beers that may not have had a 3.2 version. Kansas-brewed beers will be on the shelves - including those from Wichita Brewing Co. and from Walnut River, Defiance, Three Rings, and Free State breweries.

Also, customers will be able to “pick six,” by taking a six-pack container and choosing among a variety of beers to fill the pack. “It’s a great chance to try some the new,” Lowrie said. Dillons will continue to carry domestic beers, and that selection will expand, too, she said.

Lowrie indicated the 10 stores not receiving the expanded cases - due to floor space or design - still will carry 6.0 beer.

Walmart also will have a greater selection of beer for its shoppers.

“We are pleased that starting April 1, Kansas customers will be able to enjoy beer selections similar to what we offer customers in other states, including national brand, regional and craft selections,” wrote Delia Garcia, senior director of communications for Walmart.

Convenience stores

There are 73 Kwik Shops in Kansas, and they also will switch from offering 3.2 to 6.0.

“We are excited to be able to offer several local craft beers in the stores,” wrote Cindy Rantanen, vice president of brand partnerships and public relations for EG America LLC, the corporate owner of Kwik Shops.

They anticipate increased sales from offering the expanded variety and the products the customers want, she said. Kwik Shops will have greater product space for beer, but it will be done over time, according to Rantanen.

Oklahoma Beer Alliance’s Barnes said some convenience stores there have “beer caves” - a walk-in refrigerated room where customers can enter and pick up a larger package of beer. The benefit to the store is that the large packages are not taking up space in the store.

“It’s really been more of the liquor stores and convenience stores that have done the beer caves,” Barnes said, and Lowrie said Dillons does not plan to add beer caves.

Barnes said Dollar General stores are among those selling 6.0 beer in Oklahoma. The News was unable to reach a corporate spokesman for Dollar General.

Liquor stores

DJ Liquor and Egbert Liquor, 423 W. 5th Ave., already have beer caves. They also both recognize the challenge posed by the approaching surge in 6.0 beer retailers.

“You stay concerned about it, but our selection will be better,” said Egbert Liquor manager Roy Freeman. He also said Egbert's staff will be more knowledgeable about beer.

Under the 2017 law, liquor stores will be able to get up to 20 percent of gross sales, excluding cigarettes and other tobacco products and lottery ticket sales, from the sale of non-alcoholic items. At DJ's, customers are invited to request what they would like the retailer to add. Limes and oranges and various mixers are on the growing list.

Michael Dick, an owner of DJ’s, said the non-alcoholic items will include pop, tonic water, soda water, wine openers, a small assortment of snacks, and energy drinks. DJ’s also has opened up an approximately 600-square-foot wine cellar - groceries and convenience stores still will be prohibited from selling wine. Also, DJ's has added ten cooler doors. That is part of the plan to expand craft beer selection. “We’re going to have over 200 different kinds of craft beer,” Dick said.

Liquor stores already carry beers greater than 6.0 and that will continue, giving them one more distinction from the non-liquor stores. The 2017 law also grants liquor retailers the right to sell cereal malt beverage and they can sell ice inside the store.

“We had to go outside and collect the money,” Egbert’s Freeman said, when a customer bought ice from a machine.

Freeman wants to create a one-stop shop for customers, and Egbert’s non-alcoholic items will include pops and juices. At holidays, the retailer will display party supplies and gifts.

“We definitely will be affected,” DJ's Dick said. At DJ’s, they will point out that their staff work with just that product and they are knowledgeable about the product. Also, they are locally owned, Dick noted.

It could be particularly tough for smaller liquor stores close to a Kwik Shop, Dick said.

Changes in Oklahoma meant a change in the business model for liquor stores, Barnes said. “I think some may have closed down,” she said, but the latest numbers show a rebound.

Price war

No one can sell below cost, said City Beverage’s Bush, noting regulations, but some retailers diving into the 6.0 beer sales competition may sell at cost, plus sales tax.

“People will look around,” Bush said. A big factor in beer choice for the buyer is taste, but after that, he buys by price, Bush said.

Yet, even if a grocery store advertises a lower-priced beer, the shopper still could continue to buy 6.0 beer at the liquor store, Bush said.

There's a “perception” issue, according to Bush. Someone may not want to buy a large package of beer in a grocery store where he can be seen by his child's school teacher or by his pastor or by maybe his best buddy, Bush said.

In Oklahoma, Barnes did not see that as a stigma there. The ballot that changed constitutional law on liquor passed easily. “Oklahomans said they were ready for modern beer laws,” she said.

History

There was a “tremendous growth in the number of beer labels,” Barnes said, because many beer-makers did not have a 3.2 product.

Kansas grocery stores and convenience stores will no longer carry 3.2 cereal malt beverage, and it is a dwindling product nationwide.

The changes that have occurred in Oklahoma and Colorado, along with the upcoming change in Kansas, will decrease the demand for 3.2 percent beer, said Molly Drenkard, manager of corporate communications for Anheuser-Busch.

“However, two states, Utah and Minnesota, still limit beer in grocery and convenience stores to 3.2 percent ABW (alcohol by weight) beer, so we continue to produce some of our products at a lower ABW to meet the demand in those outlets,” Drenkard wrote The News.

“It’s a national trend that beer sales are down,” Bush said. The younger generation was raised on soda pop, so at age 21, they are thinking about pop and rum or Jack Daniels, he said. “They have a sweet taste profile,” he said.

City Beverage can deliver 6.0 beer to grocery stores and convenience stores before April 1, but there are stringent rules for how the deliveries must be wrapped and labeled. It cannot appear on the shelves in advance of April 1.