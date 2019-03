All current eighth graders and their parents are invited to the Hutchinson High School Eighth Grade Open House at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in the HHS Performing Arts Center, 810 E. 13th.

During the evening, students and families will hear about the enrollment process and meet HHS teachers, administrators and coaches. The evening will begin with a short program in the auditorium followed by the opportunity to see the campus, a press release from Hutchinson USD 308 said.