Residents of the Lake Sherwood area will be footing a $375,000 bill for a new wastewater pumping station in their neighborhood just southwest of Topeka, while the Shawnee County Health Department will again be providing birth-control services for its clients, it was decided at Monday morning's Shawnee County Commission meeting.

Commission chairman Bob Archer and Commissioner Kevin Cook were in attendance in the 50-minute session. The third commissioner, Bill Riphahn, was in Washington state for "an important event for his son" and was unable to attend, Archer said.

"I would have canceled the meeting today," Archer said at the outset, "but we don't have a meeting on Thursday, so it gets complicated."



Several items were approved at the meeting, including the replacement of the failed Sherwood wastewater system pumping station at a cost of $375,415.68. The station is located near S.W. 37th and Woodglen.

Curt Niehaus, director of Shawnee County Public Works and Solid Waste, said the project would be paid for by the users served by the Sherwood Regional Wastewater District. He said funding won't come out of the county's general fund.

By statute, the improvements will be paid for by those in the wastewater district.

Commissioners Cook and Archer asked whether efforts were being made to inform Sherwood residents of the additional costs they would incur as a result of the repairs, so there would be no "surprises." The commissioners were told the matter has been addressed at public meetings in the Sherwood area, with additional communication to follow.

County officials didn't indicate how much more residents of the Sherwood wastewater district would be paying on their bills, but did say increases may not show up in the immediate future.

Cook said he wanted to make sure the public knew that residents in the county's 20 wastewater districts are responsible for improvements in their respective areas, but not for projects in other districts.

He said he also wanted to make sure the public knew the funding issue wasn't in the purview of the county commission, and that he didn't want the commission to be made out to be "the bad guys" regarding higher bills associated with the wastewater repairs.

Also at Monday's meeting, commissioners approved $1,203,507 for the Shawnee County Health Department to fund programs ranging from child care licensing to immunizations to family planning.

Linda Ochs, director of the Shawnee County Health Department, noted in her presentation to commissioners that the county has 375 licensed daycare providers at present, down 28 from 403 a year ago.

Ochs said she was "getting a little concerned about the drop in child care" services, noting the health department was "trying to reach out to people who might be interested in becoming child care providers."

Ochs said it was an "economic issue" for people who needed affordable child care to be able to go to work.

The reasons for the decrease in child care services vary, she said, and include some of the providers "aging out" and retiring, as well as other options available to parents of preschool-age children.

Ochs also said the county would resume providing birth-control services to clients, after not having done so for several years.

She said "we think there's a need," noting the health department has received requests from the public to offer the family planning services.

Commissioners also approved by a 2-0 vote a request to transfer $75,000 from the 2019 contingency fund to the Maner Conference Center deferred maintenance fund to finance repairs and service at the center, including the replacement of an Americans with Disability Act-certified door that quit working this past Friday.