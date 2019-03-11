Today's Birthday (03/11/19). Take your career to new heights this year. Connect and network for mutual benefit. Love enchants you anew this summer, inspiring resolution of a team challenge. Winter brings shared victory that sparks a romantic or creative reboot. Share love, talents and resources for common growth.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Compute expenses and make sure bills are paid before spending on non-essentials. Discipline and experience make the difference. Advance to the next level.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You know what you want; go for it! Make powerful requests. Help coordinate the action. Acknowledge supporters graciously. Dreams come true with leadership and commitment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 6 -- Peaceful productivity suits your mood. Organize and make plans behind closed doors. Plot your course toward realizing a dream. Visualize getting what you want.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Offer encouragement and a positive vision. Your team is especially hot! Set long-range goals, and share possibilities. Invite participation, and find solutions together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- A career opportunity comes into focus. This could be a lucky break. Major obstacles are in the past. Listen to your dreams. Blend positive impact with fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Travel and action flow more freely. Pay attention to what's going on. The news can affect your itinerary or route. Make a long-distance connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Invest in the highest quality you can afford. Make plans for long-term growth. Collaborate with someone who shares your interests. Resist the temptation to spend frivolously.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Work quickly and carefully with your partner. Coordinate your response. Avoid provoking jealousies. Provide a stabilizing influence. A rush job could preempt scheduled programming.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Find ways to increase the efficiency of your routine movements. Physical energy can surge when inspired by a dream. Balance action with peace and stillness.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Emotions could surge with a loved one. Address an uncomfortable situation head on. Get advice and make your own decisions, sensitive to another's needs. Relax together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Things get busy at home. Make household repairs and upgrades to reduce the impact of a potential breakdown. Keep your patience, humor and cool.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Catch up on the news. Keep your finger on the pulse of current events with your networks. Share updates and interesting information. Get your message out.