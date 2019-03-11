Unless it’s too much cologne, I don’t much care what the people next to me at church, the gym or the movies are wearing.

But apparel apparently pushes a lot of people’s buttons.

They equate a hat with hate, a T-shirt with racism. And they rush to share their judgment with the rest of the world.

In Missouri, someone at a gym complained to the owner that a fellow gym-goer was wearing a 2016 Donald Trump campaign T-shirt.

The Washington Post reports that the gym’s owner decided to talk to the man, Jake Talbot, who had worn the T-shirt.

“I said it could be construed as racist,” Liz Drew told the Post, “and several of my members had complained about feeling uncomfortable when he wore that.”

Talbot was surprised – and offended. He took to Facebook to let the world know how he had been mistreated by liberals at his gym.

He’s not alone in his umbrage.

As a nation, it’s as if we have decided that not only will we judge people by what they are wearing, but we will demand the world share our judgment via social media.

Conversely, if we have been criticized for what we are wearing, we will demand that others share our outrage at such intolerance.

How inane and messy such juvenile pique can prove has been demonstrated time and again. Mall shoppers, restaurant diners and a group of Catholic school boys are among those who have been targeted because of the clothes they wore.

Catholic school students from Covington, Kentucky, comprise the most infamous recent case. They were in Washington in January to participate in annual protests against legalized abortion. Many wore red hats in support of President Donald Trump and his campaign slogan: Make America Great Again. While near the Lincoln Memorial, they happened upon a group of Black Hebrew Israelites who were shouting slurs and insults at passers-by – a pathetic but not unusual display of free speech in our nation’s capital. Nearby, a group of Native Americans also was protesting.

Some of the Native Americans began a conversation with some of the protesters yelling slurs. Then two Native American protesters approached with drums drumming.

The teenage boys stood nearby. According to various reports, some jeered, or sang, or danced.

One stood with what appeared to be a smirk on his face, refusing to move as one of the Indian drummers got closer and closer.

Several people in the vicinity used their phones to shoot video. They made all kinds of assumptions based on their own biases. Some in the crowd decided the teens with the MAGA hats were taunting and mocking the protesting Indians.

Like Talbot, they loaded their videos onto social media and started an argument.

That argument became a worldwide example of the idiocy of our political discourse in 2019. Many on the left claimed that the teens were disrespectful to Native Americans and that their actions were racist. Many on the right claimed that liberals unfairly targeted the teens and ruined their lives.

In reality, it was a typical day in a venue in which people with diverse political agendas run into one another. But now that resentment substitutes for reason, we feel the need to twist reality to fit a political argument.

It’s a dimwit’s view – to judge people based on a hat, or T-shirt, or a few seconds of video we see online.

Even if the snap judgments were valid, it would not excuse the intolerance that increasingly accompanies the partisan-fueled spats.

Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to protest – these are rights that belong to all Americans, not just ones with whom we agree.

I don’t pretend to know what was in the minds and hearts of the teens from Covington, or the other protesters, there that day.

I do know that people who claim to know the hearts and minds of people based on snippets of video are only flaunting their own prejudices.

It’s time we stopped pretending that an ungainly encounter, or a hat or T-shirt exposes someone else’s bigotry or hatred. It’s time we stopped exploiting every opportunity to fuel outrage and resentment.

A native of Garden City, Julie Doll is a former journalist who has worked at newspapers in California, Indiana and New York, as well as across Kansas.