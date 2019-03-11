About 300 companies from around the United States will be exhibiting their products during the Mid-America Farm Expo at Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Livestock & Expo Center March 26–28. About 325 exhibits will be on display showing the latest in farm technology, machinery, equipment and supplies.

“This show has grown over the years to become one of the premiere early spring farm shows in the Midwest,” Carl Garten, Chairman of the Chamber’s Ag Division, stated in a news release. “This is going to be one of the largest shows we have had in several years. Millions of dollars of equipment are on display. In addition to the displays, I think we have one of the best line-up of programs we have had for many years.”

The Expo is headquartered in the Tony’s Pizza Events Center, with additional displays in Agricultural Hall, and Exhibition Barn at the Saline County Livestock & Expo Center. Outside exhibits are located in front of Ag Hall and on the Events Center west parking lot.

Special features of the Expo, in addition to the variety of farm equipment displays, will include seminars on Farm Estate/Succession Planning, Cattle Handling, Livestock and Grain Market Outlook, and a special program by Dr. David Kohl entitled “Taking Care of Business.” There will also be an opportunity for individuals to have their well water tested for nitrate and chloride all three days during the expo.

The Expo began 54 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show, and had 44 exhibits on display on the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center.

With the construction of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest. It attracts about 8,000 people.

There’s no charge for admission or parking. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26-27 and 9a.m. to 4 p.m. March 28. It is sponsored by the Agriculture Division of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.