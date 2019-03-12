Steve Gray, identified as victim of accident

Steve Gray, 62, of Augusta, was identified on Friday as the man killed in an industrial accident in Valley Center.

Gray was at Conner Industries, 202 S. Cedar Ave. in Valley Center, to purchase sawdust for his horses, when he became trapped after trying to remove sawdust that was stuck in the hopper and it collapsed on him.

Workers at the plan found him dead at the scene.

Gray was the owner of the Steve Gray Training Center, and the trainer of multiple world and reserve world champions.

The Steve Gray Memorial Fund has been set up. Donations may be mailed to the Chisholm Trail State Bank, c/o Steve Gray Memorial Fund, 6160 N. Broadway, Park City, KS 67219, or go on line to: www.gofundme.com/steve-gray-emorial-fund.

Funeral arrangements are by Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta.