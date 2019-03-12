Twelve Salina athletes were recognized by coaches in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League (Division I) with postseason all-league honors for their play during the 2018-19 season.

Salina Central’s Harper Williams and Selah Merkle were both selected for first-team honors following their senior seasons. Williams was a repeat selection on the boys first team, with Merkle earning honorable mention on the girls team a year ago.

Salina South senior Camdyn Schreiber and Central freshman Aubrie Kierscht were named to the girls second team, with Central senior Mark Grammer a second-team pick on the boys side. It marked the third consecutive year Schreiber has earned all-league recognition, while Grammer was honorable mention a year ago.

South senior Elex Banks and sophomores A.J. Johnson and Devon Junghans were each selected honorable mention on the boys team. It marks the third straight year Banks has been selected for all-league honors, with Johnson also honorable mention a year ago.

Central seniors Brogen Richardson and David Grammer were also chosen honorable mention on the boys side, while girls honorable mention went to Central junior Kadyn Cobb and South freshman Kylie Arnold. Cobb was also named honorable mention a year ago.

The league’s top individual honors were a sweep for both the boys and girls. Maize senior Caleb Grill named Most Valuable Player and Chris Grill of Maize was named boys Coach of the Year. The girls MVP award went to Derby senior Kennedy Brown, with Derby’s Jodie Karsak named Coach of the Year.

NCAA

North Central Activities Association coaches have made their selections for all-league basketball honors, with Sacred Heart having four players named to the league’s first team and Southeast of Saline getting two players selected to the girls team.

Sacred Heart seniors Charlie Skidmore and Trace Leners were joined by junior Tate Herrenbruck on the NCAA first team for their play during the 2018-19 season. Both Skidmore and Leners were repeat selections on the league’s first team, with Leners also earning honorable mention as a sophomore.

The girls first team included Southeast of Saline senior Molly Chitty and freshman Karsyn Schlesener, along with Sacred Heart junior Ally Cochran. Chitty and Cochran were both first-team picks a year ago, with Cochran earning all-league recognition for the third consecutive year. Schlesener was the lone freshman on the boys or girls side to earn all-league by the NCAA this season.

Honorable mention picks for the Saline County schools include Sacred Heart senior Luis Mendez, Southeast of Saline senior Nick Montgomery and Sacred Heart junior Hannah Goetz.

HEART OF AMERICA

Ell-Saline sophomore Treyton Peterson was the lone member of his school to receive all-league recognition by coaches in the Heart of America League this season.

Peterson was a second-team selection on the HOA boys team.

WRESTLING

AVCTL (DIVISION I)

Salina Central seniors Drew Burgoon and Taylon Peters have been selected for first-team honors on the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail all-league wrestling team, as selected by league coaches.

Burgoon, a Class 5A state champion at 126 pounds, was named first team for the second time and earned all-league recognition each of his four years with the Mustangs. Peters, the 5A state runner-up at 195 pounds, also was an all-league pick for four consecutive years, including three times on the league’s first team.

The Mustangs also had two individuals named to the league’s second team in sophomore Slade Adam at 113 pounds and freshman Elix Hernandez at 120.

Four South individuals were chosen honorable mention in junior Carson Ochoa at 126 pounds, Caleb Copeland at 132, Derrek Sherwood at 152 and Brandon Jeffries at 160. They were joined by Central juniors Cooper Chard at 160 and Cayman Munson at 170. Both Sherwood and Munson were also on the all-league team a year ago.