Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 8:14 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jonathan L. Gordon, 41, Greeley, on Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 4:59 a.m. Friday, 2600 block of Indiana Terrace, Pomona, a 17-year-old Ottawa female on breaking-and-entering and theft charges.

• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jesse Garcia, 33, Princeton, for violation of a protection order.

Incident

• 11:15 a.m. Friday, 100 block of W, South St., Williamsburg, a 54-year-old Williamsburg female reported being bit by a dog belonging to a 54-year-old Williamsburg female.

Theft

• 3:28 a.m. Friday, 800 block of S. Kansas Avenue, Lane, a 32-year-old Burlington male reported two known subjects stole his 2001 GMC Sierra from a residence in Lane.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:12 p.m. Friday, Larissa Ingram, 33, Ottawa, for domestic battery, criminal damage to property and assault.

• 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 700 block of S. Oak St., Coty Nichols, 28, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Incident

• 8:55 p.m. Friday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Ottawa female reported a possible sex crime involving two 14-year-old Ottawa juveniles.

Theft

• 9 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported an individual stole items from her home.

• 5:34 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, it was reported a 17-year-old Richmond juvenile stole items from the store. The juvenile was cited and released.

Accident

• 9:59 a.m. I-35/E. Logan St., Ottawa, Dawn Berry, 60, Wellsville, was driving a 2018 Ford Focus and struck a 2012 Toyota Tundra driven by Christopher Miltz, 49, Lecompton. Berry was cited for inattentive driving.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Friday: 500 block of Main St., ambandoned vehicle (unfounded); 200 block of Ash St., juvenile matter; 100 block of Walnut St., public assist; 500 block of E. Fourth St., civil matter.

• Sunday: I-35, milemarker 198, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., motorist assist; 200 block of Walnut St., animal complaint.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• 6:44 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of Main St., Ottawa, excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition.

• 5:51 p.m. Sunday, Second Street Dam, brush, grass fire.

• 6:56 p.m. Sunday, 1600 block of Main St., Ottawa, excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition.

• Fire fighters assisted with 10 medical calls Friday through Sunday.