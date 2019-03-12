Today's Birthday (03/12/19). Expand your professional boundaries this year. Rely on the support of a strong team. Give in to a strong attraction this summer, before overcoming a group difficulty. Your community rallies next winter, before a creative challenge twists. Together, stand for what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- You're especially brilliant today and tomorrow. Apply creativity and concentration to solve a puzzle. Provide backup for someone in your network. Your message inspires.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You can make extra money for a few days. Take advantage of a lucky break to push ahead. Maintain positive cash flow through careful monitoring.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Put on your power suit. Energize a cause close to your heart. Document your findings. Someone's saying nice things about you. Speak out for others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Finish a project in private through tomorrow. Organize and file. Put things away. Prepare your space for what's coming next. Clear your mind and rest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Pull together with your team to get ahead. It takes a village. Discover something surprising about someone you thought you knew. Strengthen your collaborative infrastructure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Can you mix business with pleasure? Travel could serve both purposes. A professional goal has your attention. Keep your eye on the target and prepare.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Monitor news and conditions carefully. While breakdowns and distractions are possible, travels and studies can take solid ground. Research and document your findings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Work together to advance on a shared financial goal. Find creative solutions to a challenge. Listen to diverse views. Choose what's best for family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Listen to your partner, and remain open to compromise. Notice where you might be stuck. Collaboration allows you each to contribute strengths and protect weaknesses.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- The pace quickens, and your heart gets pumping. Practice your physical moves and maintain physical routines for growing energy. Nurture your health and wellness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Listen to your heart. Enjoy the company of someone you love. Romantic scenarios could unfold. Prioritize family and fun when choosing activities. Relax.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- The next two days could get busy at home. Domestic chores and upgrades blend with family activities and gatherings. Coordinate schedules and differing needs.