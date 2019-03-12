High school sophomore Aiden Droge spent Tuesday of spring break participating in an active assailant exercise at Washburn Rural Middle School.

The 16-year-old said school safety is an issue that he thinks about "a decent amount."

During the scenario, Droge said he was sitting in a classroom when an announcement came over the intercom that the school was in lockdown because there was an active shooter.

Droge said he turned to the "run, hide, fight" strategy.

"Your heart starts beating super, super, super fast," he said. "You kind of act on impulse."

Droge said he was able to exit the building, and that while he didn't witness the shooter during the training, he heard screaming and saw the rescue task force working.

More than 100 people participated in the scenario, including staff from the Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management, Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, American Medical Response ambulance service, Topeka Fire Department, Stormont Vail Hospital and other agencies.

"In situations like this, we would be receiving patients," said Stormont Vail spokeswoman Rebecca Witte. "We did receive some patients today through this drill. And so it's an opportunity for our staff, as a verified level 2 trauma center, the only one in the area, to really practice and see how we would handle these situations and make sure that our staff is prepared."

Dusty Nichols, director of Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management, said officials will evaluate how the training went.

"Anytime we run an exercise, we look for the gaps," Nichols said. "So we found gaps. There's a few that are training-related, some are communications, some are command control."

Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437 superintendent Scott McWilliams said student safety will always be the district's top priority. He commended the work of the community's law enforcement and first responders.

"The exercise today was phenomenal," McWilliams said. "It was meaningful practice. It allowed us to establish partnerships with our first responders. It allowed us to test our communications with each of our stakeholders and it allowed us to assess our emergency operations plan. Those were some of the key objectives for today and we were able to connect with each of those objectives."